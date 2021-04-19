Mr And Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Contestants: Check Out The List Of The New Couples!

After two successful seasons, Vijay TV is back with another season of Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai. The promo video of the reality show is out and showed an exciting theme of the reality TV show with new and entertaining Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai season 3 judges and contestants. The race to the finish line while mingling with your real and reel life partner will get exciting with these new celebrity couples.

Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai season 3 contestants

This season, twelve reel or real-life celebrity couples will be participating in the show while the Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai season 3 judges are set to be Gopinath and Devadarshini. Premiering on the 24th of April, the promo video of the show was trended by the fans who were eagerly anticipating the show. Check out the list of Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai season 3 contestants.

Sarath Raj and Krithika Sarath

The Indian actor Sarath Raj hails from Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, and is known for his work in Kana Kaanum Kaalangal. Sarath will be seen with his wife Krithika Sarath on the reality TV show. The couple got married in October 2020 and recently celebrated their one year engagement anniversary.

Gana Sudhakar and his wife

The singer and actor will appear in the reality show along with his wife. The singer gained popularity after appearing in Super Singer 8 and starting his own Youtube channel South Chennai Music with over a million subscribers. The actor has worked in over five movies including Utraan and his songs to raise awareness on Covid has amassed over crore views online.

Myna Nandhini and Yogesh

Haling from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Myna Nandhini is a South Indian actress who worked in movies like Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu. She has also appeared on shows such as Saravanan Meenatchi, Priyamanaval, and Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai. The actress will be seen in the reality show with her husband Yogesh.

Badava Gopi and Haritha

The Indian actor and stand-up comedian will appear on the Vijay TV reality show along with his wife Haritha. The actor has a list of successful movies and TV shows under his belt such as Poi, Poraali, 3 and Massu Engira Masilamani. The actor has also released music like Aaviparakkum Teakadai and Summer in Chennai.

Raj Mohan and his wife

The famous Youtuber and Director will be joining the participants on the popular reality show with his wife. The actor has worked in movies like Natpe Thunai, and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. The director is also popular for his vocabulary and informative videos on Youtube and popularly known as Put Chutney Raj Mohan.

Vel Murugan and Kala

Vel Murugan is a popular playback singer and lyricist who gained popularity after appearing in Tamil Big Boss 4. The singer will be joining the reality show with his wife Kala. The singer has several super hit songs under his belt such as Madura Kulunga Kulunga, Oru Nimisham and Kaalayile Kan Vilichu.

Dheepa and her husband

The Indian actress Dheepa will be seen in the new upcoming television show with her husband. Working in Tamil and Telugu cinema, the actress gained popularity after participating in Cook with Komli Season 2. Here is a picture of the actress with her husband.

Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai

The popular reality show is back with its third season with new participants. Take a look at the Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai season 1 winner and 2 winners here. The winners of the first season of the reality show were Sankarapandian and Jayabharathi. Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai season 2 winner was Vinoth Babu and his wife Sindhu.

Promo Pic credit: Still from Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai