'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' October 2 Written Update | Anurag Tells Prerna Mr Bajaj's Truth

In October 2 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika has hired hoons to kill Prerna. Anurag confronts Prerna about Komolika’s plans and even reveals that Mr Bajaj is not who she stinks he is. Prerna refuses to believe anything that Anurag says.

The October 2 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay starts with Komolika calling up the goons she had hired to kill Prerna. She asks about their update and tells them to finish the job fast. Komolika also gets upset when she realises that Anurag is trying to save Prerna instead of being with her.

Anurag and Prerna meet at a temple in Kasautii Zindagii Kay's latest episode. Anurag tries to convince Prerna about Mr Bajaj’s true identity. He tells her about the plans of making Prerna hate him were hatched by Komolika and even Mr Bajaj was involved in it. Prerna refuses to believe Anurag. He also tells Prerna that Komolika had tole him to be with her or else Prerna would be accused of the murder of Viraj. Anurag also goes on to explain that he had told Mr Bajaj the name of the orphanage where Sneha was. Prerna gets confused.

Anurag swears that he is telling the truth and he didn’t know that Samidha was Sneha. Prerna still doesn’t believe anything that Anurag had said to her. She still thinks that Mr Bajaj cannot be involved in this. Anurag goes on to tell her that nobody was happy with the fact that they both were together. Even Mr Bajaj wanted to create a divide between the both of them because Mr Bajaj also has developed feeling for Prerna. This is the reason why he got on board with Komolika’s plan.

On the other hand, Mr Bajaj angrily storms into the Basu mansion and calls out for Komolika. Nivedita asks him what the matter was but he answers he just wants to speak to Komolika. When Komolika comes out of her room, Mr Bajaj hits out at her when he learns her plans to kill Prerna. He threatens Komolika that if anything were to happen to Prerna, she would be dead.

Here, at the temple, Anurag is still trying to convince Prerna. He tells her that he has always looked out for her and made sure she was okay. But Prerna accuses him of following her. Anurag shows her the video that he got where Prerna is pushing Viarj off the cliff. Komolika had used this video to blackmail him to be with her. He then goes on to show her a picture of Mr Baja at the orphanage where Sneha was, with a register in his hand. Prerna is utterly shocked. Anurag also explains that he thought Chandrika would help him but she, too, was involved with Komolika and Mr Bajaj.

Anurag also explains that he got hold of Mr Bajaj’s picture at the orphanage with the help of CCTV footage that Priyanka helped him get. He also confesses that with the help of Ronit, he used to send money to Prerna, while everyone thought it was Ronit who was doing so. Anurag tells her that he had made a promise to Prerna’s father that he will take of her. He also explains this was the reason why he was against Ronit and Shivani’s relationship. Finally, Prerna believes Anurag and they hug each other remembering past happy moments. The episode ends here.

