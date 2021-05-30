Mrunmayee Deshpande & Sister Gautami Deshpande's Videos That Set Sibling Goals: Watch

Gautami Deshpande is a celebrated Marathi actor who is best known for her ongoing show, Majha Hoshil Na, which has been receiving raving reviews from fans. The actor has also been keeping her fans updated and entertained through various posts on her social media handles. Her rapport with her younger sister, Mrunmayee Deshpande is a huge hit on the internet as fans love to watch their fun videos. Here is a look at a bunch of Gautami and Mrunmayee videos that have our hearts.

Mrunmayee Deshpande and Gautami Deshpande’s best videos

1. In this reel video shared, Mrunmayee Deshpande, can be seen getting a head massage from her sister while some classic Bollywood music plays in the background. The duo can also be seen lip-syncing to the song while wearing bright smiles across their faces. The song Sar Jo Tera Chakraye, by Mohammed Rafi, can be heard playing in this reel video.

2. In this clip Gautami Deshpande can be seen making an attempt to involve Mrunmayee in her video, only to fail hilariously. The two sisters are seen sitting in a dark room while Gautami lip-syncs the famous song, City of Stars from the film La La Land. Mrunmayee, on the other hand, can be seen hiding her face with a blanket. In the caption, Gautami has also mentioned how uninterested her sister looks here.

3. Gautami and Mrunmayee Deshpande can be seen dancing around in an open garden in this video shared. The two ladies are seen acting like one of them is upset with the other. They have also sung the song, Acha Ji Main Haari, themselves, for this reel video. In the caption for the post, Gautami has also mentioned how much they love this song while speaking highly of the time they spend with each other.

4. In this IGTV video, Gautami Deshpande and Mrunmayee Deshpande can be seen singing together to keep their audience entertained. They are seen coordinating well while wearing a sweet smile on their faces. In the caption, actor Gautami has mentioned that the two have gotten together to perform after a long break and they are hopeful that their fans will like this piece.

IMAGE: GAUTAMI DESHPANDE INSTAGRAM

