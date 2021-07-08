MS Dhoni Birthday: Anushka Sen Wishes 'Mahi Chachu', Hails Ex-India Captain's 'humbleness'

Anushka Sharma, one of the popular actors from the Indian television industry recently posted a couple of photos along with a touching note on social media on the occasion of MS Dhoni’s birthday. The actor also praised ‘Captain Cool’ and revealed how much she learnt from him in the past seven years. Several fans reacted to Anushka Sen’s latest social media post and mentioned how they were ‘jealous’ of her.

MS Dhoni birthday post by Anushka Sen

Actor Anushka Sen recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a bunch of memorable photos of herself spending some quality time with the Indian cricketer, MS Dhoni. In the first photo, she added a cute photo of them together in which they were seen posing for the camera with gleeful smiles on their face. In the next one, she added a selfie in which she was pouting for the camera with a victory gesture while MS Dhoni was seen smiling. In the last one, she added a glimpse of her collection of bats she had that were signed by MS Dhoni.

In the caption, she first sent wishes on MS Dhoni’s birthday referring to him as ‘Mahi Chachu’. She then reminisced how he learnt so much from him in the past seven years of their association and stated how much she loved working with him. She also added words of praise for the Indian Cricket sensation and stated, “You are the Perfect example of humbleness and being down to earth. An inspiration to millions”.

Numerous fans took to Anushka Sen’s Instagram post and shared their amazement at how much much they loved it. Many of them also stated how her post for MS Dhoni’s birthday was ‘sweet’ and dropped in birthday wishes for him in the comments section. Anushka Sen’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant, Vishal Singh also took to her birthday post and stated how ‘jealous’ he felt on seeing her with MS Dhoni. Another popular actor, Amey Pandya dropped in a comment referring to the cricketer as ‘king’ and added heart-eyed emojis next to it. Take a look at some of the reactions to MS Dhoni birthday post by Anushka Sen.







Anushka Sen’s latest

Anushka Sen has recently completed her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shooting and the show is expected to release on July 17. She is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series, Swaang that will be aired on Hungama Play.

IMAGE: ANUSHKA SEN'S INSTAGRAM

