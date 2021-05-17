MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Winners: 'WandaVision' Bags Multiple Trophies; See Full List

Every year, the MTV Movie & TV Awards are one of the highly anticipated award shows. The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, awards were hosted by Saturday Night Live fame Leslie Jone and were aired on Sunday, May 16 live from Los Angeles. Let's take a look at which fan-favourite series and movies bagged the golden popcorns this year.

A look at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 winners

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 nominations were announced on April 20, 2021, and the voting was also opened on MTV's website. This year the ceremony added a new category titled the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted which will honour and recognise some of the best moments from Reality TV which will be aired on Monday, May 17.

Marvel Studios' first web show on Disney+, WandaVision swept multiple awards this year for Best Show, actors Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn also won awards for their performances with the former winning the Best Performance in a Show for her role as Wanda and the latter for Best Villain, the duo also received the award for Best Fight. Black Widow's Scarlett Johansson received the Generation Award that she accepted virtually. Sacha Baron Cohen won the Comedic Genius Award for Borat Subsequent Movie film. See the full list of Sunday night's winners right below:

BEST MOVIE

WINNER: To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Borat Subsequent Movie film

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

BEST SHOW

WINNER: WandaVision

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Carey Mulligan: Promising Young Woman

Daniel Kaluuya: Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya: Malcolm & Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen: WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy: The Queen's Gambit

Elliot Page: The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin: The Crown

Michaela Coel: I May Destroy You

BEST HERO

WINNER: Anthony Mackie: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid: The Boys

Pedro Pascal: The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris: WandaVision

BEST KISS

WINNER: Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline: Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh: Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo: Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison: Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor: Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Leslie Jones: Coming 2 America

Annie Murphy: Schitt's Creek

Eric Andre: Bad Trip

Issa Rae: Insecure

Jason Sudeikis: Ted Lasso

BEST VILLAIN

WINNER: Kathryn Hahn: WandaVision

Aya Cash: The Boys

Ewan McGregor: Birds of Prey

Giancarlo Esposito: The Mandalorian

Nicholas Hoult: The Great

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Regé-Jean Page: Bridgerton

Antonia Gentry: Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park: Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Paul Mescal: Normal People

BEST FIGHT

WINNER: Wanda vs. Agatha: WandaVision

Final Funhouse Fight: Birds of Prey

Finale House Fight: Cobra Kai

Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront: The Boys

Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf: Zack Snyder's Justice League

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Victoria Pedretti: The Haunting of Bly Manor

Elisabeth Moss: The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett: Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown: Behind Her Eyes

Vince Vaughn: Freaky

BEST DUO

WINNER: Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda: The Mandalorian

Lily Collins & Ashley Park: Emily in Paris

Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Movie film

IMAGE: WANDAVISION'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.