MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Winners: 'WandaVision' Bags Multiple Trophies; See Full List

Every year, the MTV Movie & TV Awards are one of the highly anticipated award shows. The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, awards were hosted by Saturday Night Live fame Leslie Jone and were aired on Sunday, May 16 live from Los Angeles. Let's take a look at which fan-favourite series and movies bagged the golden popcorns this year.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 nominations were announced on April 20, 2021, and the voting was also opened on MTV's website. This year the ceremony added a new category titled the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted which will honour and recognise some of the best moments from Reality TV which will be aired on Monday, May 17.
Marvel Studios' first web show on Disney+, WandaVision swept multiple awards this year for Best Show, actors Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn also won awards for their performances with the former winning the Best Performance in a Show for her role as Wanda and the latter for Best Villain, the duo also received the award for Best Fight. Black Widow's Scarlett Johansson received the Generation Award that she accepted virtually. Sacha Baron Cohen won the Comedic Genius Award for Borat Subsequent Movie film. See the full list of Sunday night's winners right below:
WINNER: To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Borat Subsequent Movie film
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
WINNER: WandaVision
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Carey Mulligan: Promising Young Woman
Daniel Kaluuya: Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen: The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya: Malcolm & Marie
WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen: WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy: The Queen's Gambit
Elliot Page: The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin: The Crown
Michaela Coel: I May Destroy You
WINNER: Anthony Mackie: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid: The Boys
Pedro Pascal: The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris: WandaVision
WINNER: Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline: Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh: Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo: Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison: Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor: Bridgerton
WINNER: Leslie Jones: Coming 2 America
Annie Murphy: Schitt's Creek
Eric Andre: Bad Trip
Issa Rae: Insecure
Jason Sudeikis: Ted Lasso
WINNER: Kathryn Hahn: WandaVision
Aya Cash: The Boys
Ewan McGregor: Birds of Prey
Giancarlo Esposito: The Mandalorian
Nicholas Hoult: The Great
WINNER: Regé-Jean Page: Bridgerton
Antonia Gentry: Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park: Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Paul Mescal: Normal People
WINNER: Wanda vs. Agatha: WandaVision
Final Funhouse Fight: Birds of Prey
Finale House Fight: Cobra Kai
Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront: The Boys
Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf: Zack Snyder's Justice League
WINNER: Victoria Pedretti: The Haunting of Bly Manor
Elisabeth Moss: The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett: Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown: Behind Her Eyes
Vince Vaughn: Freaky
WINNER: Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda: The Mandalorian
Lily Collins & Ashley Park: Emily in Paris
Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Movie film
