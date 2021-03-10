MTV Splitsvilla X3: Riya Kishanchandani Slammed For Using Profanities Against Vyomesh Koul

The grand premiere of MTV Splitsvilla X3 has created a massive buzz online amongst fans. During the episode, host Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone introduced all the contestants with the theme of ‘golden’ and ‘silver’ villa. With the new twist came high voltage drama, contestant Vyomesh Koul was left highly disappointed with Riya Kishanchandani. Vyomesh revealed how Riya selected him during the digital audition round which made him feel that she will select him as a potential match.

However, during the round of selection, Riya Kishanchandani failed to choose him which resulted in a miff between the two. After Vyomesh’s confrontation became the talk of the town, Riya felt the need to clarify her stance on the situation. During an Instagram live session, Riya explained her reasons for not picking Vyomesh as a potential partner. However, the contestant went a little overboard with rage and began using profanities to defame the fellow contestant.

While interacting with fans online, Riya went ahead to comment about the physical appearance of Vyomesh and claimed that the bio written by him was ‘baseless’. Although, she aimed at clarifying the situation, however, her trashy language and comments haven’t gone down well with netizens. Check out glimpses of Riya Kishanchandani’s live session below:

As soon as the post went viral on the internet, netizens began to slam Riya for using foul language. Users were also disappointed as Riya publicly commented on his physical appearance, claiming he looked ‘ugly’. Instagram users in large numbers called out her mean behaviour while extending support to Koul. Many stated that they believed Riya is a ‘sweet and innocent’ girl, however, post watching her live session, fans’ opinion has changed drastically. Here’s taking a quick look at how netizens are reacting online:

Talking about the brand new episode of the show, this season the contestants got introduced with golden and silver cupid arrows. The hosts revealed that the golden arrow indicates true love, on the other hand, the silver signifies casual attraction. The new season will be airing on MTV every Saturday at 7 pm. The brand new season will feature new concepts and themes, stay tuned for further updates about MTV Splitsvilla X3.

(Promo Image Source: Riya Kishanchandani & Vyomesh Koul Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.