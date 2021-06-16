'MTV Splitsvilla X3': Vyomesh's Sudden Exit Leads To Nasty Fight Between Contestants

MTV's reality television show Splitsvilla X3 has been catching quite a rage with the audience as they are enjoying watching the MTV Splitsvilla contestants engage in fights and perform interesting tasks in order to win the show, hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone. In the coming episode of the show which will be airing on Saturday, June 19, a huge fight will emerge between the contestants as they grapple with disbelief upon hearing the news of contestant Vyomesh Kaul's sudden exit from the show, citing health reasons.

Vyomesh’s departure erupts a nasty fight between unsettled contestants

In the last episode, viewers got to see Samruddhi getting dumped and Jay-Aditi becoming an ideal match which has led Team "Let’s Do It" on shaking grounds. And now with Vyomesh’s exit, their future remains uncertain as they previously had strength in numbers. Amidst the emotional goodbyes and steady stream of tears from Vyomesh's connection in the show Arushi, a spat escalates between Vyomesh and Nikhil which turns into a physical fight. As the rival gangs - "Boombam" and "Let's Do It" get at each other's throats, Vyomesh's exit from the shows turns more dramatic. Vyomesh in MTV Splitsvilla has been the target of the rival gang from the start and has often found himself wrapped up in fights after he chose Arushi over Bhumika.

What to expect in MTV Splitsvilla X3's next episode?

In the coming episode, the contestants are given a much-needed break with the "Hum App Ke Hain Kaun" activity. The said activity is an interesting one that gives all the girls an imaginary phone, with empty space to be filled in with apps! Split into 3 rounds, the girls will have to give each other apps that they think will accurately describe them. With provocative names like "Book a Stylist", "Dumbometer" and "Fakebook", the episode guarantees to be an entertaining one. The boys receive 10 stars per round, to give their stamp of approval to the apps they feel are most accurate. Any app that gets 3 stars will be considered "validated". This activity might trigger the Gangs of Splitsvilla, and the girl contestants might engage in some catty drama.

While the upcoming challenge is a hilarious one, Vyomesh's exit will be a big game-changer in the show. Questions like - What will happen to Arushi now that her only connection has left the house? Will she follow the footsteps of Vyomesh and leave the show herself? will be answered in the coming Saturday episode.

