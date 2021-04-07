MTV Splitsvilla X3's First Eliminations To Come With A Surprise Along With A Dome Session

Splitsvilla X3 premiered on March 6 and the show has been getting interesting day by day. The upcoming weekend episode will be spiced up with entertainment. Splitsvilla X3's first eliminations will take place this weekend with a lot of twists and turns. Take a look at what will happen in the most awaited dome session.

Splitsvilla X3's first eliminations to take place this weekend

The game dynamics in the show have changed and the supposed connections can't seem to look eye to eye anymore. Even the friendships between the Splitsvilla X3's contestants are turning into betrayal within just one month. After the entertaining task last week, the upcoming episode will open up with a heated argument between love birds Shivam and Riya. Vyomesh will try to clear things with Kevin. Vyomesh is known for changing his words with Bhumika and Arushi. In the episode, his behaviour will prove if it is a strong or a weak link for friendship.

In the Splitsvilla X3 season 13's episodes, the first elimination will come with a surprise. There will be a double elimination this weekend. In the last Splitsvilla X3 season 13's episodes, Kat-Kevin, Nikhil-Pallak, Sam-Janvi and Dhruv-Riya were the couples who played well in the task. The winning couple will now get a chance to go to the Oracle this week. Vyomesh, who is currently in the golden villa, will have the advantage to save a girl from getting dumped. And even though Arushi walked away from their last date, Vyomesh saved her which makes Bhumika extremely upset. The dome session will witness many heated arguments.

The couples in the silver villa will get the advantage of saving some girls from elimination. After the final voting, all the contestants choose Nikhil and Pallak to go to the Oracle to confront if they are an ideal match. Nikhil Chinnapa will make an appearance and meet the Splitsvilla X3's contestants. He will also bring two guests with him to the show. To know what happens in the episode in detail, tune into MTV Splitsvilla X3, this Saturday at 7 PM only on MTV.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.