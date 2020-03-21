The Debate
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Aanchal Khurana Slams Shehnaaz Gill For Being Biased Towards Ankita

Television News

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge winner Aanchal Khurana recently opened up about the happenings in the house. She slammed Shehnaaz and Shehbaaz for being biased. Read

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Aanchal Khurana recently revealed a few secrets after she was declared the winner of reality show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. She spoke about the argument she had with Shehnaaz and was of the opinion that she got into the conversation out of nowhere. She also spoke about how Shehnaaz and her brother Shehbaaz were too fond of Ankita Shrivastava.

Aanchal Khurana talks about Shehnaaz and Ankita

Aanchal Khurana was recently declared the winner of the television reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She recently spoke to a leading news portal about her take on the fight that she had with Ankita Shrivastava. She was of the opinion that the arguments had to happen as all women were there for Paras Chabbra. She said that Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaaz Gill were fond of Ankita since the very beginning. She also said that they wanted to forcefully pair Ankita and Paras Chabbra even though they did not share a bond. Aanchal Khurana also criticised Shehnaaz for not being able to make a connection with anyone in the house as she is in love with Sidharth Shukla. Aanchal Khurana also tried to clarify that she was just trying to talk to Paras about things as they are and was not passing a character certificate. She added towards the end that it is Ankita’s choice if she wants to be a certain way with people.

Criticism for Shehnaaz over Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

People all over the internet have been criticising Shehnaaz for her lack of professionalism on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She is being blamed for not entertaining the audience enough on the show. Have a look at their reactions here.

Image Courtesy: Aanchal Khurana Instagram

 

 

