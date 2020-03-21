Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Aanchal Khurana Slams Shehnaaz Gill For Being Biased Towards Ankita

Aanchal Khurana recently revealed a few secrets after she was declared the winner of reality show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. She spoke about the argument she had with Shehnaaz and was of the opinion that she got into the conversation out of nowhere. She also spoke about how Shehnaaz and her brother Shehbaaz were too fond of Ankita Shrivastava.

Aanchal Khurana talks about Shehnaaz and Ankita

Aanchal Khurana was recently declared the winner of the television reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She recently spoke to a leading news portal about her take on the fight that she had with Ankita Shrivastava. She was of the opinion that the arguments had to happen as all women were there for Paras Chabbra. She said that Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaaz Gill were fond of Ankita since the very beginning. She also said that they wanted to forcefully pair Ankita and Paras Chabbra even though they did not share a bond. Aanchal Khurana also criticised Shehnaaz for not being able to make a connection with anyone in the house as she is in love with Sidharth Shukla. Aanchal Khurana also tried to clarify that she was just trying to talk to Paras about things as they are and was not passing a character certificate. She added towards the end that it is Ankita’s choice if she wants to be a certain way with people.

Read Shehnaaz Gill's Confesses Love For Sidharth & More That Happened In TV Industry This Week

Also read 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Finale: Paras Chhabra To Choose Aanchal Khurrana?

Criticism for Shehnaaz over Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

People all over the internet have been criticising Shehnaaz for her lack of professionalism on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She is being blamed for not entertaining the audience enough on the show. Have a look at their reactions here.

Tehran dear you are making a fool of yourself. And @ColorsTV you are making mockery of Shaadi by keeping @Shehnazgill123 in this show.



The face she made when Tehran entered. I swear i would have paid the fine but gracefully walked out of the show. #MujhseShaadiKaroge — 𝓢𝓷𝓪𝓹𝓢𝓱𝓸𝓽𝓞𝓫𝓼𝓮𝓼𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷 🧚🏼‍♀️ 🦋 (@ObsessionSnap) March 17, 2020

Instead of giving so much importance.. you first need to sue shehnaaz for ruining the show for her unprofessional behaviour.



Instead @ColorsTV also tried to gain mileage using @sidharth_shukla s name.



End result #MSK big flop#MujhseShaadiKaroge — Amaira ❤❤ (@critiqueamaira) March 20, 2020

Read Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Aanchal Khurana Gets Hospitalised Right After She Wins The Show

Also read Paras Chhabra Takes A Dig At Shehbaaz Gill, Says He Was Not Needed In The MSK House

Image Courtesy: Aanchal Khurana Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.