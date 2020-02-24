Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Anup Jalota Unhappy With Jasleen Matharu Bonding With Paras Chhabra?

Paras Chhabra who has gained immense popularity after emerging as a Bigg Boss 13 finalist, has now come with a new reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on Colors TV. The show depicts his quest in search for a bride and as seen, Jasleen Matharu is one of the contestants on the show too. In a recent interview, Anup Jalota opened up on how he feels about his ‘student’ participating on the show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Anup Jalota revealed that he was very anxious about their wedding and would want to have a word with her father in regard to the same. He also said that Jasleen Matharu had spoken to him before she went on the show, but they did not get into details. He also emphasised saying he had no clue that Paras Chhabra is the man who is planning to marry one of the contestants on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Anup Jalota also revealed saying that he never met Paras Chhabra but has heard several things about him, including his flamboyant image. Anup Jalota also said that he is very worried about Jasleen’s future if she ends up tying the knot with Paras Chhabra. He also added that he has heard about how Paras Chhabra 'changes girls', as he has no track of being a loyal partner.

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu were previously seen together on Bigg Boss 12. They shared close proximity while on the show. Once they got evicted from the Bigg Boss 12 house, they denied saying that it was a prank and said that the only relation they share was of a teacher and student bond and nothing more than that.

Image courtesy: Anup Jalota Instagram, Jasleen Matharu Instagram

