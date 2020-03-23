'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Tehran Bakshi Dating Someone Else While Being On Show?

After a popular season of Bigg Boss 13 wrapped up, the channel introduced a new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. This show is hosted by Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra who are looking for suitable partners to get married to. It was recently reported that one contestant Tehran Bakshi has was already dating someone else even before he came on the show.

Tehran Bakshi entered the show as a wild card entrée a few days back, and already had plans to woo Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz Gill too was almost smitten by Tehran Bakshi. A source from the show revealed that the contestant Tehran Bakshi was already in a steady relationship with Sana Syed, even when he was on the show. However, reports have said that Tehran Bakshi has denied that the two are in a relationship.

There are a lot of pictures of the couple on their respective Instagram accounts which added fuel to the fire. Ever since this news has reached the fans they cannot stop reacting to it. They have also claimed that Tehran Bakshi has been fooling everyone and also Shehnaaz Gill by hiding his relationship status. Meanwhile, both have denied such reports.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge recently went off the air with Anchal Khurana emerging as the winner. The show had Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill hunting for the perfect marriage partner. The show was touted as a swayamvar with all contestants staying in the same house where "Bigg Boss 13" was played out as they get down to wooing Shehnaaz and Paras. The show reportedly failed to garner audience attention.

