Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra And Jasleen Matharu's Closeness Annoys Ankita; Watch

Paras Chhabra has been making headlines ever since he featured in Bigg Boss 13. And now, Paras has also bagged his very own reality TV show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which currently airs on Colors. The show has him going on a quest in search for a bride among the several contestants. And recently, the makers shared the promo of the new episode which makes it quite evident that the show is getting tougher day by day.

The makers of the reality TV show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge took to Instagram to share the latest promo of the show. And looking at the promo, it seems like the contestants have a soft corner for Paras Chhabra. The latest promo starts with Paras Chhabra grooving alongside contestant, Jasleen Matharu striking various poses. This performance was not taken well by another contestant, Ankita Srivastava, who seemed very uninterested in their performance.

Later the promo showed Paras and Ankita talking to each other in a room. Ankita Srivastava seemed pissed at Paras Chhabra as she told him that she needs her space with him and gets angry with his behaviour. Watch the video here.

Not only Ankita Srivastava but Anup Jalota is unhappy with Paras and Jasleen Matharu’s pairing. Recently, Anup Jalota revealed that he is very anxious about Jasleen as he thinks that Paras Chhabra is not a good person. He had also revealed that he had heard not-so-good things about Paras which is a clear indication that he is not serious. He had also added saying that Paras Chhabra 'changes girls', as he has no track of being a loyal partner.

