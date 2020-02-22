The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sanjjanaa Galrani Takes A Dig At Jasleen Matharu's Clothes; Watch

Television News

In a recent Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo launched by Colors, Sanjjanaa Galrani takes a dig at Jasleen Matharu's short clothes. Watch the video.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
mujhse shaadi karoge

With all the suitors locked up inside the house, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has already started churning out drama. Ever since the beginning of the show, Sanjjanaa Galrani has been clear regarding her dislike towards Jasleen Matharu. In the latest promo released by the makers, the South-Indian actor is seen taking a dig at Jasleen for her choice of clothing. Irked by this. Jasleen Matharu has an argument with her. 

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sanjjanaa Galrani takes a dig at Jasleen Matharu

Sanjjanaa made some nasty comments regarding Jasleen's clothes and even said to her that if she wears such sexy clothing, no one will marry her. Jasleen Matharu loses her temper post that comment and replies to it. She even asks the boys if they agree with what Sanjjanaa thinks and the housemates tell her not to be affected by her remarks. 

ALSO READ | KRK Calls Shehnaaz Gill-Paras Chhabra's ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ Show Fake, Netizens Agree

Matharu asks Galrani if she does not wear shot clothes in her films and she tells her that films are different than real life. Jasleen slams her by saying that this is a TV show and she wants to look good. Sanjjanaa asks her to be a sport and the singer responds saying that she can be a sport and not when someone passes comments like that. She further tells Galrani that she is no one tell her what to wear when her own father never stopped her. 

ALSO READ | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Bigg Boss 12's Jasleen Matharu To Woo Paras Chhabra?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

For the unversed, when Jasleen Matharu entered the show, Sanjjanaa took a dig at her when Shenaaz Gill asked her what she thought of Jasleen's performance. Sanjjanaa said that they are on national television and if would have been nicer if she would have controlled herself a little. Post that comment, Matharu said that there will be a fight before the show even starts. 

ALSO READ | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Shehnaaz Gill's Suitors Revealed On The Show

ALSO READ | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update February 21: The Disastrous Double Date

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
FADNAVIS DEMANDS APOLOGY
SIT TO INVESTIGATE ANDHRA DIVISION
CONGRESS QUESTIONS SENA ON CAA-NPR
SISTER LUCY LAUDS VICTIM'S COURAGE
RJD'S TEJASHWI YADAV PLAYS CRICKET
PM MODI ON GENDER JUSTICE