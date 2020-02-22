Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sanjjanaa Galrani Takes A Dig At Jasleen Matharu's Clothes; Watch

With all the suitors locked up inside the house, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has already started churning out drama. Ever since the beginning of the show, Sanjjanaa Galrani has been clear regarding her dislike towards Jasleen Matharu. In the latest promo released by the makers, the South-Indian actor is seen taking a dig at Jasleen for her choice of clothing. Irked by this. Jasleen Matharu has an argument with her.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sanjjanaa Galrani takes a dig at Jasleen Matharu

#JasleenMatharu aur #SanjjanaGalrani ke beech outfits ko lekar hua argument😬

Kiski soch hai sahi, aur kaun hai #ParasChhabra ke liye sahi? 🤔 Tell us in the comments below!

Dekhiye #MujhseShaadiKaroge aaj raat 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par.#ParasKiShaadi



Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/ohXEN6Xh0R — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 21, 2020

Sanjjanaa made some nasty comments regarding Jasleen's clothes and even said to her that if she wears such sexy clothing, no one will marry her. Jasleen Matharu loses her temper post that comment and replies to it. She even asks the boys if they agree with what Sanjjanaa thinks and the housemates tell her not to be affected by her remarks.

ALSO READ | KRK Calls Shehnaaz Gill-Paras Chhabra's ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ Show Fake, Netizens Agree

Matharu asks Galrani if she does not wear shot clothes in her films and she tells her that films are different than real life. Jasleen slams her by saying that this is a TV show and she wants to look good. Sanjjanaa asks her to be a sport and the singer responds saying that she can be a sport and not when someone passes comments like that. She further tells Galrani that she is no one tell her what to wear when her own father never stopped her.

ALSO READ | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Bigg Boss 12's Jasleen Matharu To Woo Paras Chhabra?

For the unversed, when Jasleen Matharu entered the show, Sanjjanaa took a dig at her when Shenaaz Gill asked her what she thought of Jasleen's performance. Sanjjanaa said that they are on national television and if would have been nicer if she would have controlled herself a little. Post that comment, Matharu said that there will be a fight before the show even starts.

ALSO READ | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Shehnaaz Gill's Suitors Revealed On The Show

ALSO READ | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update February 21: The Disastrous Double Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.