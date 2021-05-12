Mukesh Khanna Debunks Rumours About His Death, Says He's Perfectly Alright

Actor Mukesh Khanna, in a Facebook post late Tuesday debunked rumours about his death and also called out those spreading the misinformation. The 62-year-old, best known for his role as Shaktiman, asserted that such rumours tamper with people’s emotions. "What should be the treatment for such mentally unstable people? Who will punish their misdeeds?" Khanna wrote (roughly translated from Hindi) slamming the rumour mongers.

'I am perfectly alright'

Quashing the false information about his ill health, Khanna said that he is completely healthy and hearty. He also dismissed rumours about him having contracted the coronavirus infection, and added that he wasn’t even admitted to any hospital. Noting that the intention behind such rumours was still unclear, he said there should be a stop to such false information. "Enough is enough, he asserted in the post. He concluded the 42-second clip by thanking all his fans and well-wishers for showing concern.

Meanwhile, Khanna's video has racked up over 41 thousand views with fans flocking to the post to wish him good luck. "Live long sir u r roll model for us...bhism ji ki tarah hi apko ichha mrityu prapt ho...jai maa gange," wrote a user. "Shaktimaan ko jab kitanu man kuch nhi kar paya to corona bhi kuch nhi kar payega . We love you so much shaktimaan," added a second. "Aaisa ho hi nahi sakta Aap tu bhismapitama hai iecha mritu ka vardan hai aap ke paas aap hi tu ho jo jahi nahi sakta bhagwan ke pass long live my Bhishma my Mukesh Khanna we love you sir GOD GIVES YOU MORE HEALTHY AND SAFE LIFE ," read the third comment meanwhile.

Mukesh Khanna on the coronavirus vaccine

Khanna was amongst the celebrities who took the jabs back in March. In a video clip that was shared by actor Arun Govil, Mukesh Khanna said, "I want to state that sometimes you should also learn to praise. My country has progressed. When the vaccine has arrived, you should take it."

"I had even shared a photo of Shaktiman with a mask, so if Shaktiman also needs a mask, so how much we all are in need of it? One should wear a mask and practice social distance. Corona has come and it will go, so I wish a COVID-" he added.

