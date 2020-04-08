Mukesh Khanna Criticises Ekta Kapoor; Claims TV Czarina Ruined 'Mahabharata'; Read Here

Mukesh Khanna, best-known as Shaktimaan, has questioned Ekta Kapoor, criticising her of ruining 'Mahabharata' in the show Kahaani Hamaaray Mahabhaarat Ki which she had produced way back in 2008.

Criticising the show, he stated that the new version of Shaktimaan cannot be made the way Ekta Kapoor remade Mahabharata, by putting a tattoo on Draupadi's shoulder. Ekta Kapoor at that time had said that she was remaking the epic for modern people. Countering that point, he said, "Culture can never be modern; the day you try to make culture modern, the culture will be over."

READ: Mukesh Khanna Confesses He Disliked Watching 'Ramayan' For This Reason

Before Ekta Kapoor, the veteran actor had remarked on Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha who had failed to answer a question related to Ramayana on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Poking fun at the Dabangg actor, he stated that reruns of the show will be 'useful' for many who have not seen it before. "It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did Lord Hanuman get Sanjivani for.”, he added.

READ: 'Narendra Modi Is Your Shaktimaan Today,' Proclaims Iconic Show's Star Mukesh Khanna

Ramayan and Mahabharata back on TV

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21 day nation lockdown till April 14, the Doordarshan decided that epics such as Ramayan and Mahabharat will be aired again to keep people entertained at home.

READ: Mukesh Khanna Lashes Out At Sonakshi Sinha,says 'Mahabharat Re-run Is For People Like Her'

Following the re-run of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and BR Chopra's Mahabharat on Indian television, netizens have been increasingly demanding the small screen comeback of all their favourite shows from the 80s and the 90s. People across India were flooded with nostalgia as the two epics made a comeback and it, in turn, fuelled the demand for re-runs of more shows such as Derek O'Brien's Bournvita Quiz contest, Antakshari, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shriman Shrimati, Malgudi Days, Office Office, Hip Hip Hurray and Movers & Shakers among many others.

READ: Mukesh Khanna cheers Shaktimaan's return, claims kids today need 'maarg darshan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.