Mukesh Khanna's Birthday: DYK His Role In Shaktimaan Was Inspired By An American Comedian?

Actor Mukesh Khanna has been a part of the 90s generation television-watching experience because of his show Shaktimaan. He played the role of the superhero of the same name in this serial whilst serving as the producer of the show as well. The audience enjoyed watching him defeat the villains. On the occasion of Mukesh Khanna's birthday, know a lesser-known fact about his role in Shaktimaan.

Mukesh Khanna in Shaktimaan

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Mukesh Khanna’s role as Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri was inspired by the American comedian Jerry Lewis. In his past interviews, Khanna has revealed that the idea of buck teeth was taken from Lewis. Jerry Lewis sported this look in the 1965 film The Family Jewels wherein he had played seven characters. Lewis was also the producer of the movie.

Mukesh Khanna played a double role in the show - one was that of a shy journalist called Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri while the other was of his alter ego, Shaktimaan, the superhero. In the show, Shaktimaan gained his powers through meditation and the five elements of Earth. The show premiered on Doordarshan in 1997 and went on till 2005. Other cast members of the show include Kitu Gidwani, Surendra Pal, Lalit Parimoo, Manjeet Kullar, Kishore Bhanushali, Ashwini Kalsekar and Deepshikha Nagpal among others.

Mukesh Khanna's birthday

Mukesh Khanna celebrated his 62nd birthday on June 23. The actor rose to prominence with his portrayal of Bhishma in the mythological epic Mahabharata. Some of his other popular movies and shows are Chandrakanta, Aryamaan – Brahmaand Ka Yodha, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, International Khiladi and Krishna Aur Kans. He was last seen in the 2016 serial Waaris.

A look into Mukesh Khanna’s Instagram

The actor is active in social media and lets his fans and followers know what he is up to. Recently, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Khanna shared a throwback photo of him performing yoga. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Yoga is India’s greatest contribution to the world.” He also went on to write that he has indulged in all sorts of exercises but yoga is the ‘best form’ of them all. He also urged his fans to exercise in whichever they can.

