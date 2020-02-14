Mukti Mohan: Everything You Need To Know About Her Life And Career

Mukti Mohan was born on June 21, 1987. She is among the most popular dancers from India. Mohan started as a specialist Bharatnatyam dancer and started her career in the glamour world from there and gained immense popularity among the youth. She made her acting debut with a short film titled Blood Brothers. And after that, she participated and made her debut in the dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha in the year 2010. She won the contest and therefore became a popular dancer.

She also cameoed in various films such as Hate Story, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster among various others. She is also quite popular for appearing on numerous reality shows such as Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi among others. Mohan has also appeared in a few web series as well. Mukti Mohan’s talent and style have brought her a long way.

Family and relationships

Mukti Mohan was born to Brijmohan Sharma and Kusum Mohan in Maharashtra. She has three sisters named Shakti Mohan choreographer, Neeti Mohan, who is a Singer and Kriti Mohan, who is an Artist Manager. She has studied at St. Xavier's College in Mumbai. The dancer has a major in Psychology as well. Apart from dancing, she also likes to paint and write as well.

She also appeared in the comedy show Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo on Sony Entertainment Television, with Kapil Sharma as her comedy partner, replacing Kavita. She has hosted the second season of Dil Hai Hindustani along with Raghav Juyal. As to relationships, Mukti is single as of now and not married. She was rumoured to be having an affair with Ankur Dwivedi.

