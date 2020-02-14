Mukti Mohan's Web Projects That Are A Must-watch For All Her Fans

Mukti Mohan is known for her dancing just like her other sister, Shakti Mohan. Mukti has been part of many reality shows and movies like Hate Story and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster. She is currently featuring in a web series on YouTube. Here are the web projects of Mukti Mohan:

InMates

TVF has come up with a new web series about youngsters with an issue in life. The series features Raghav Raj Kakker, Kashyap Kapoor, Mukti Mohan, Akansha Thakur and Ashish Verma in lead roles.

Mukti Mohan plays the role of a homosexual girl. In an interview with a daily portal, the dancer had reportedly said that she was apprehensive about taking on the role as she thought she would not be able to do justice to it. But the makers of the show seemed to have faith in her and that is how Mukti was roped in for InMates. InMates is the first of Mukti Mohan's shows marking her debut.

Born Free

Mukti Mohan starred in a short film called Born Free which also starred Sumeet Vyas. It is directed by Sushant Baliga and written by Sandeep Balan. The story revolves around a man who is on a business trip to Goa but is unaware that his life will change forever. On the flight, he meets a young travel blogger who teaches him the meaning of living and the man ends up finding his true self in the end. The movie was released on YouTube in 2017 and since then had 6,054,636 views. Born Free helped make Mukti Mohan a known face in the industry, after which she was seen in reality shows like Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi and many more.

