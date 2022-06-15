Mumbai: Karanvir Bohra Among 6 Booked For Allegedly Duping Woman Of Rs 1.99 Crore

Popular television actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra has landed into legal trouble after a case has been registered against him and five others for allegedly defrauding a woman. According to ANI, the case has been filed against them in the Oshiwara police station for allegedly duping a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crore after promising her a return at 2.5% interest.

As per ANI, the woman has claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1 crore was returned to her. The woman also further said that, when she had demanded the money, the actor and his wife Tajinder Sidhu were unresponsive and threatened to shoot her. According to the Oshiwara Police Station, police have begun an inquiry and will soon take their testimony in the case.

As shared by the ANI on Twitter, "Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1cr was returned: Oshiwara PS" Maharashtra | Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1cr was returned: Oshiwara PS — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022 The follow-up tweet reads, "The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra & his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly & threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation & will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station".

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp. During his participation in the show, the Qubool Hai actor had claimed that he was in debt and would have considered suicide if he didn’t have a family. Karanvir Bohra then told his fellow Lock Upp participants that he was currently in a cash crunch, that he had cases filed against him for non-payment of dues, and that anyone else in his situation would have committed suicide.

Karanvir Bohra has appeared in shows namely Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat, Naagin 2 along with a couple of other reality shows such as Nach Baliye 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, and Bigg Boss 12. The actor has also played supporting roles in movies namely Kismat Konnection, Mumbai 125 KM, Love Yoou Soniye, and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.

IMAGE: Instagram/karanvirbohra