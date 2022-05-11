Munawar Faruqui Celebrates Girlfriend Nazila's Birthday; See Pics From Romantic Evening

Days after Lock Upp winner-comedian Munawar Faruqui piqued the curiosity of fans by sharing a picture with a girl on social media, he finally divulged details about the same. The comedian had been in a relationship with Nazila Sitashi for a while. Recently, the comedian turned the internet colourful after he shared romantic pictures from his girlfriend's birthday.

An Instagram influencer, Nazila shared a series of pictures from the romantic night while leaving all fans of the comedian in awe. Earlier, Munawar Faruqui had promised fans that he would tell them more about his girlfriend once the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show ends. He kept his word and first posted a beautiful picture on his Instagram stories.

Munawar Faruqui celebrates girlfriend Nazila Sitashi's birthday in romantic way

He then did not mention much about her, however later, the two were even spotted at the Lock Upp success bash hosted by reality show's forerunner Ekta Kapoor. From romantic pictures to delightful birthday cakes and red roses, the pictures just received love from the fans while leaving them in awe.

Nazila, also shared photos with Munawar as they held hands and even a mirror selfie that showed them hugging each other. While sharing the picture from the romantic evening, Nazila wrote, “Two celebrations in one.” The two were seen wearing matching pink T-shirts in the picture.

The earlier picture shared by Munawar on Instagram stories had got a lot of attention from fans, who wondered who the ‘mystery woman’ was. Others found her Instagram handle and have been bombarding her posts with compliments and calling her 'bhabhi (sister-in-law)."

Meanwhile, the comedian emerged as the first winner of the reality show Lock Upp, defeating the likes of Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah, and Anjali Arora, with whom he seemed to have a romantic connection as well. The comedian had received a cash prize of ₹20 lakh, a car, a trip to Italy, and a glitzy trophy.

(Image: @nazilx/Instagram)