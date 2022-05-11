Last Updated:

Munawar Faruqui Celebrates Girlfriend Nazila's Birthday; See Pics From Romantic Evening

Days after 'Lock Upp' winner Munawar Faruqui piqued the curiosity of the fans by sharing a picture with a girl on social media, he shared pictures with her.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Munawar Faruqui, Nazila Sitashi, Munawar Faruqui celebrats girlfriend's birthday, Munawar Faruqui wins Lock Upp

Image: @nazilx/Instagram


Days after Lock Upp winner-comedian Munawar Faruqui piqued the curiosity of fans by sharing a picture with a girl on social media, he finally divulged details about the same. The comedian had been in a relationship with Nazila Sitashi for a while. Recently, the comedian turned the internet colourful after he shared romantic pictures from his girlfriend's birthday.

An Instagram influencer, Nazila shared a series of pictures from the romantic night while leaving all fans of the comedian in awe. Earlier, Munawar Faruqui had promised fans that he would tell them more about his girlfriend once the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show ends. He kept his word and first posted a beautiful picture on his Instagram stories.

Munawar Faruqui celebrates girlfriend Nazila Sitashi's birthday in romantic way

He then did not mention much about her, however later, the two were even spotted at the Lock Upp success bash hosted by reality show's forerunner Ekta Kapoor. From romantic pictures to delightful birthday cakes and red roses, the pictures just received love from the fans while leaving them in awe. 

READ | 'Lock Upp': Munawar Faruqui admits he's married and has a child; says 'matter is in court'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🦋 (@nazilx)

Nazila, also shared photos with Munawar as they held hands and even a mirror selfie that showed them hugging each other. While sharing the picture from the romantic evening, Nazila wrote, “Two celebrations in one.” The two were seen wearing matching pink T-shirts in the picture.

READ | 'Lock Upp' Winner: Munawar Faruqui lifts the trophy of Kangana Ranaut's reality show

The earlier picture shared by Munawar on Instagram stories had got a lot of attention from fans, who wondered who the ‘mystery woman’ was. Others found her Instagram handle and have been bombarding her posts with compliments and calling her 'bhabhi (sister-in-law)."

READ | 'Lock Upp': Fans give Munawar Faruqui grand welcome as he arrives in Dongri after big win

Meanwhile, the comedian emerged as the first winner of the reality show Lock Upp, defeating the likes of Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah, and Anjali Arora, with whom he seemed to have a romantic connection as well. The comedian had received a cash prize of ₹20 lakh, a car, a trip to Italy, and a glitzy trophy. 

READ | 'Lock Upp' winner Munawar Faruqui's romantic photo with mystery girl goes viral; See here

(Image: @nazilx/Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Munawar Faruqui, Lock Upp, Nazila Sitashi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND