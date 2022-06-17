Munawar Faruqui Confirms Not Being Part Of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'; 'Need Some Time Alone'

After days of speculations, Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui has finally confirmed that he will not be a part of the forthcoming season of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. The 30-year-old gained the limelight as a contestant in Ekta Kapoor's reality show, Lock Upp, hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut and included popular TV personalities like Prince Narula, Karanvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma and more.

Munawar Faruqui backs out of Khatron Ke Khiladi

On Friday, Munawar took to his Instagram handle and stated that he will not be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. In a long note posted by him, he wrote, "Doston, kuch reasons ki wajah se mai nahi hissa ban paunga KKK ka. (Friends, due to some reasons, I will not be able to participate in KKK) I'm really sorry, yakeen mano mera bahot mann tha lekin kismat ko kuch manzur hai, aap sab disappoint ho, lekin nahi ja pane ka muje bhi bura lag raha hai…(Trust me, I was so excited for the show and I'm also feeling bad for backing out.)

He further added, "Entertainment aata rahega Need some time alone. (Entertainment would be there; (but) I need some time alone.)" Soon after Faruqui dropped the post, his fans started reacting and the comment section is proof of it. A netizen wrote, "Take your time champ, we're always with you", another user commented, "It's okay @munawar.faruqui . Disappoint aur aapse? Never. Next season kar lenge isme kya ho gya. Ya issse kuch better kr lenge like bb."

His industry friends also dropped heartfelt comments as Nisha Rawal wrote, "I am sure there’s another huge door of amazing opportunities awaiting u!" Ali Merchant also commented, "Koi nahin meri jaan., Jo Uperwale ko Manzoor, Rockstar hai tu," and many dropped hearts

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12

The 12th edition of the popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is being filmed in Cape Town. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will feature contestants like Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, choreographer Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, and Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Rubina Dilaik and others. The reality show will begin airing on TV from 2nd July onwards.

