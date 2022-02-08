Munmun Dutta Denies Arrest Rumours: 'Went For Regular Interrogation, Wasn't Arrested'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta has recently reacted to the rumour of her arrest in the latest interview. She has issued a clarification as several reports suggested that the actor was arrested in a casteist remark case last year. In 2021, a case was filed against her in Haryana's Hansi town for making a casteist remark in a YouTube video.

In her new interview, the actor said that she went for 'a regular interrogation' at the Hansi Police Station and was not arrested. She stated that she was given interim bail on Friday ahead of her interrogation.

Munmun Dutta on rumours of being arrested in casteist remark case

Munmun Dutta, who is currently seen as Babita Iyer in the longest-running sitcom show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, during her interview with Bollywood Bubble said 'contrary to rumours claiming that she was 'arrested', she said she went for a regular interrogation with the police officials. She added that she was not arrested and in fact she received the interim bail from the court already on Friday before she went for interrogation.

The actor stated that the officials at the police station spoke to her for two and half hours about the case and noted down all important details. She explained that they were 'extremely polite and well behaved'. She has been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so, she shared.

The actor also added that she is 'deeply upset with the stories that are being spun around the case, just for headline'. At the same time, she requested media professionals 'not to create false narratives around the case' and the clickbait headlines and thumbnails being used by several portals are 'deeply disturbing and unethical'. She also said that at the time of the report, she was on the 'sets, shooting for her show'.

Munmun Dutta, in May last year, had issued an apology on her verified Instagram handle after she made the casteist slur. She wrote, "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word."

She added, "Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and sincerely regret the same."

A report suggested that activist Rajat Kalsan had registered a complaint against her. An FIR was filed under section 3(1) (u) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Rajat, who is also a lawyer, had shared an FIR copy on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Image: Instagram/@mmoonstar