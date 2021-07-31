Munmun Dutta Flaunts Her 'model Face'; Fans Can't Wait For Raj Anadkat's Comment

Sab TV's longest-running drama, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has given massive popularity to all of its cast members. Each character portrayed by the actors has undoubtedly reigned over everyone's heart as they are quirky yet relatable for its viewers. Similarly, Munmum Dutta aka Babita enjoys a massive following of over 5.2 million on her official Instagram handle. Recently, the actor took to her photo-sharing handle and dropped a video of her model face. Take a look.

Munmun Dutta flaunts her "model face" in the latest video

In the video, Munmun Dutta can be seen flaunting her "model face". In the self-captured video, Dutta sported a bright red coloured tank top and she went for subtle makeup. Her short straight hair is kept open. As for the caption, she wrote, "When photographer gives you instructions!!" with a laughing face emoticon.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many fans and followers couldn't stop gushing over the beauty and rushed to drop positive comments. Several fans dragged her TMKOC co-actor, Raj Anadkat, who plays Jethalal's son, Tapu. A fan commented, "@raj_anadkat ha bhai tappu aajao. Tumhare hee comment ka wait kr rhe hai humlog! (Tappu brother, please come. We are waiting for your comment!)". While another fan wrote, "Abhi Raj bhai aate hi honge (Now, Raj brother will also be coming)". A netizen chipped in, "Awww..such a Cute Smile @mmoonstar ma'am" with a red heart and a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one added, "@mmoonstar dii your eyes are so magical" with several red hearts.

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat share a great rapport with each other. They are often seen complimenting each other on their Insta posts. Recently, Anadkat dropped a picture of himself where he can be seen making a not-so-happy face. In the caption, the actor asked his fans and followers, "What’s Your Monday Mood?". Dutta reacted to the picture and commented, "Hahaha" with a laughing out loud face emoticon.

Earlier, during one of the latest TMKOC episodes, when Munmun Dutta was not seen anywhere, the rumours about the actor's possible exit from the show began surfacing on the internet. Eventually, the show makers issued a statement to shut down all the speculations and confirmed that she was not quitting the show.

IMAGE: MUNMUN DUTTA/ RAJ ANADKAT'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.