Munmun Dutta Shares A Glimpse Of Her Ramp Walk, Fans Call It 'moon Walk'

Actor Munmun Dutta is very active on social media and keeps her fans entertained by interacting with them or sharing photos and videos. Recently, Munmun Dutta took to Instagram to share a reel with her fans in which she can be seeing doing a ramp walk in a restaurant. Munmun even attached an interesting caption with the post.

Munmun Dutta shares a 'runaway moment' with her new reel

Munmun Dutta took to Instagram to share a reel with her fans. In the video, Munmun can be seen doing a model walk on a restaurant floor, dressed in an emerald green gown. In the caption, she wrote, “Had a little runaway moment.” Take a look at the post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Munmun Dutta’s post. Several netizens praised the video while several others expressed their love with emojis. One of the users even wrote, “ Can I call it moonwalk @mmoonstar mam,” hinting to name the walk based on the initials of Munmun Dutta. Check out some of the comments below.

Munmun Dutta’s social media presence

Munmun Dutta is qutie active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her life. Recently, she shared a clip of herself carrying out various yoga postures on the occasion of Yoga Day. In the caption, she tried to spread awareness regarding the goodness of Yoga. She wrote, “Happy Yoga Day Yoga has changed my life incredibly and I celebrate it every single day of my life.“ Have a look at her post below.



Munmun Dutta on the work front

Munmun Dutta is very well known for her role in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She plays the role of Babita in the show. Munmun has even played roles in some movies like Mumbai Xpress, Holiday, Dhinchak Enterprise. She even played a crucial role in 2004’s Hum Sab Baraati. She has even won an Indian Television Academy Awards for her performance in TMKOC. She has been playing the role of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for the last thirteen years. The show has completed airing more than three thousand episodes on television and is still successfully running at most of the households.

IMAGE: MUNMUN DUTTA'S INSTAGRAM

