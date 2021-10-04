Munmun Dutta Shares Heartfelt Note On Demise Of Co-actor Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka

As the news about the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak passing away surfaced online, many fans along with his co-actors expressed their grief on social media. Munmun Dutta, who essays the role of Babita in the show, penned a heartwarming note for the late actor, stating that she was blessed to know him for the past 13 years.

Many fans condoled the demise of the actor and remembered him for his exceptional performance in the show. They also prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Munmun Dutta’s emotional note on Ghanshaym Nayak’s demise

Munmun Dutta took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures she clicked with the late TMKOC actor, Ghanshyam Nayak who essayed the iconic role of ‘Nattu Kaka’ in the show. She penned a heartfelt letter to the late actor in which she stated how the first picture depicted the last time she met the actor and praised his fighting spirit and inspirational words. She further mentioned how the late actor would always have the best things to say about the set, the unit and the team and revealed that it was his second home. Munmun Dutta also mentioned how Ghanshyam Nayak called her ‘dikri’ and even added how she had too many memories and great things to write about him.

In the caption, she stated, “Kaka The first picture is the last time that I met him. His fighting spirit and inspirational words, in the face of adversity, is what I remember the most. He said 2 shlokas in Sanskrit to tell us how his pronunciation is absolutely perfect and clear after recovering from chemo and we gave him a standing ovation 👏🏻 on the set. He would always have the best things to say about our set, our unit and our team. It was his second ‘HOME’. He would fondly call me ‘Dikri’ and considered me his daughter. He shared so much laughter with all of us. I fondly remember him sharing his struggle stories from his younger days. Have been a celebrated artist all his life. More than anything, I will always remember him as this absolutely genuine and a ‘cute’ person when he spoke. The last year has been so difficult on him due to his deteriorating health. Inspite of it, he wanted to keep working and stay positive always. Too many memories, too many great things to write about you . I was blessed to know you for the past 13 years Kaka You will always be remembered by me and many, whose life you touched as an artist I hope you’re in a better place now. Heaven is brighter today because of you From, Moon.” (sic)

Many fans responded to Munmun Dutta’s Instagram post and mentioned how much they will miss the late actor while others dropped in sad face emojis to express their grief. Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@mmoonstar