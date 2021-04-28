'My Family Has Gone Through. It Was Scary': Avika Gor Shares Note About COVID-19 Battle

COVID-19 cases are surging in India at an unprecedented pace. As the healthcare system struggles to cope with rising caseloads and death cases, a number of actors have taken to social media to publicise pandemic-related demands. Several others are raising their voices to warn people to show caution and adhere to all protocols in order to prevent the virus from spreading. Avika Gor, a television star, recently came up with a unique way to communicate with her fans. The actor posted some beautiful pictures of herself in a white gown on her Instagram account, with her caption doing all the talking.

Avika Gor shares an inspiring note

Avika Gor revealed that she had only shared her picture to get the attention of people. Hoping she had gotten the attention she wanted, she spoke about the important matter at hand. She said,

“It's scary out there. Almost 2 lakh people have lost their lives according to the official figures, & we all know the real numbers are at least 4-5 times. More than 17 million(officially) have been impacted by the virus in our country, a lot of whom might suffer some health consequences in the future. Our healthcare system is overburdened and there isn't much that can be done about it right now. All we can do is support each other in whatever way possible & do everything to stop the spread ASAP. So, when you see a request and you think 'why should I share this, I only have 200 followers', please think again. One or more of your 200 people could be the saviour today. Yes, it's come down to this. We all need to try."

Speaking about her family going through the battle with the disease, she said it had been a very tough journey.

“My family has gone through the battle, and it wasn't a pleasant feeling. It was scary. I'm glad they survived, but I wouldn't want anyone to go through it".

She also urged those who had recovered from the disease to donate plasma if it was possible and do more for those in need as far as possible. She stressed that this was not the time to be selfish but rather it was the time to get together and help each other. She also asked those who were eligible to get the vaccine as soon as possible to try and eradicate this disease.

Source: Avika Gor Instagram