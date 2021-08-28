'My Happiness': Eijaz Khan Receives Heartwarming B'day Wishes From Lady Love Pavitra Punia

Actor Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been dating since their stint on a prominent reality show. The two who are often seen as major couple goals with their lovable posts on social media recently caught the attention of their fans. Eijaz who ringed in his 46th birthday received beautiful wishes from his lady love.

Pavitra Punia extends birthday wishes to her boyfriend Eijaz Khan, shares mushy pics

Pavitra, who seems to be spending some quality time with the birthday boy during their mini vacation took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures while professing her love. In one of the pictures, Eijaz can be seen posing handsomely while the others showed the two hugging each other while smiling. The two, smitten by love, can be seen enjoying every bit of their time together. In the caption, Pavitra called him her ‘happiness’ and wrote, “Happiest birthday khansaab...Duniya ki har khushi aapko mile my happiness.@eijazkhan.” Eijaz was quick to respond to the sweet wishes and wrote, “Tu mil gayi na Baby,” along with a heart emoticon.

Eijaz also gave a glimpse of his birthday celebrations on his Instagram account. “Happy 46 to me. Thank you for all your blessings,” he wrote along with some pictures that featured him with a birthday cake. Tagging Pavitra, he also mentioned, “We are at a secret awesome place. Doing awesome things. Organised by awesomest baby of mine."

The couple met on a reality show and had a love-hate relationship. They eventually expressed their feelings for one another. They have been constantly sharing mushy pictures with each other to give their fans a sneak peek into their lives. In an Instagram live session in April, Pavitra opened up about her wedding plans with Eijaz. She clarified that they will not be getting married this year. Elaborating more, Pavitra said that she wants to save and make up for the remuneration that she did not earn last year because of the pandemic. Meanwhile, on the work front, Eijaz Khan will be seen next in the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar series City of Dreams.

IMAGE: EIJAZKHAN/Instagram