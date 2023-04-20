Na Umra Ki Seema Ho Star Rachana Mistry Makes Relationship With Boyfriend Insta Official

Rachana Mistry, who is well-known for her show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, has recently made her relationship with beau Amit Madaan Instagram official. The actress shared two photos with the caption, "Me & Mine" and expressed how she felt blessed. In the first photo, the actress can be seen looking at sunset while holding onto her boyfriend's hand.

In the second photo, Rachana can be seen holding Amit Madaan's hand while he is staring at the sunset amid picturesque setting. Soon after the TV actress made the post, her beau took to the comments to post his reaction. He wrote, "You and me. Forever" followed by red and black heart emojis. Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "All I wanna say is MASHA ALLAH; wish you love and togetherness for a lifetime," while another fan commented, "Amore …..young love is so sweet." A fan also wrote, "God bless u both." Check out the post below.

About Rachana Mistry

Rachana Mistry has worked in several TV shows including Thapki Pyar Ki 2, Barrister Babu, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, Girls Hostel and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, among others. She made her acting debut back in 2017 with the show Girls Hostel. However, she rose to fame from her daily soap Barrister Babu, in which she played the role of Manorama.

Rachana also worked in the TV serial titled Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Later, she worked in a Marathi TV show titled Prema Tujha Rang Kasa, Molkarin Bai and Year Down. Apart from these, she has also worked in a Gujarati movie titled Namaste London. Currently, she is working in the show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. She plays the character of the main lead Vidhi in the TV series. She is quite active on social media and often shares photos from the sets of her show.