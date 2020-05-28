'Naagin 4' Creative Director Denies Reports Of Show Going Off Air

Daily soap Naagin 4 which is one of the most popular and beloved Indian television shows has been stealing limelight with the news of it going off-air. However, show's creative director, Mukta Dhond recently rubbished all the rumours and speculations revolving around the show during a recent interview. Mukta revealed to a media outlet that they are not shutting down the show and the makers are planning a big surprise for their viewers.

Naagin 4 to come up with a surprise after lockdown gets lifted

As per reports, the show is going through a revamp, and once the lockdown gets uplifted, a new cast with a new story might get introduced. Mukta reportedly clarified that they are not shutting the show. She revealed that the makers have planned a huge surprise for the ardent viewers of the supernatural thriller. She mentioned that when the show will be back on the screen after the lockdown, it will return with a bang. Moreover, she reportedly said that the viewers will get to see the show's female lead, Nia Sharma, in a never-seen look.

Mukta also shared that the story of the show will take a huge turn and there are some huge points in store for viewers. The creative director also added that the suspense related to the 'laal tekri mandir' will also be shown in the upcoming episodes. Further, something bigger and much more powerful will be seen than the naagmani after the show's return.

As per reports, Mukta also mentioned that though certain things in the show will witness a change, the name of the show will remain the same. Adding further, she also revealed that a few characters from the show will eventually be out of the serial and they will be replaced by some new characters. Further, Mukta also clarified that the main leads, Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai's exit from the show are not related to the budget constraints. According to her, the two are like family to the show and they will be glad to collaborate with them shortly.

