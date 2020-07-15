New 'Naagin 4' Promo Points At Brinda Finding Out The Truth About Shalaka; Watch

A new promo of the fan-favourite show Naagin 4 was recently revealed on the official Instagram page of Colors TV. The promo video showcases the possibly of Brinda finding out the truth about Shalaka though the broken locket which was left behind at the construction site. On the other hand, the video also shows that Dev is confused about making a choice between Brinda and Shalaka.

Will Brinda find out the truth?

Colors channel recently released a fresh promo video of Naagin 4 which is getting the fans excited for what lies ahead. In the video posted on Instagram, Rashami Desai’s character, Shalaka, can be seen asking Anita Hassanandani’s character, Mundika, to find the lost piece of her locket which had fallen off at the construction site where Milli died. She can be seen telling Mundika that if the locket falls into the hands of Brinda, she will tell everyone about the locket and whom it belongs to.

In the video, Brinda (Nia Sharma) can be seen in frantically searching for the truth about all the happenings that have turned the place upside down. Shalaka can also be seen confidently stating that Dev will choose her no matter what as she is doing her best to win him over. Dev, on the other hand, is confused about who is the righteous one. He can also be seen confronting Brinda as a part of the promo.

In the caption for the post, the channel has mentioned that the war between love, revenge, and truth will soon come to an end. It has also implied that huge secrets will be revealed on the show which will give a new dimension to Brinda and Dev’s relationship. Have a look at the intriguing promo doing the rounds here.

A few days back, producer of the show Ekta Kapoor had announced that she will be bringing the fourth season of Naagin to an end. She was of the stance that she has not been able to do justice to the plotline of the show. She apologized to the cast about making the decision and also assured the cast that she will give the show a logical and entertaining ending. She also said that a new season of the show will soon go on floors. According to various reports, actor Mahekk Chahal is being considered for the lead role in Naagin 5.

Image courtesy: Colors TV Instagram

