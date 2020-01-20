'Naagin 4' Written Update January 18 And 19: Will Brinda Attack Maanyata?

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner 'Balaji Telefilms', Naagin is an Indian supernatural television series. The show, which made its debut in 2015, chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The fourth season of Naagin 4 premiered on December 14.

Written update of Naagin 4 | Weekend updates | January 18

Saturday's episode started with Dev taking care of Brinda and asking someone to open the door. Nayantara stands outside the door, ignoring Dev's voice. Dev picks up unconscious Brinda and makes her sit on the sofa. Dev holds Brinda and looks at her. Brinda is semi-conscious and asks for water. He makes her drink water and wipes the water from her mouth. Brinda gains consciousness and wonders what she is doing here. The media accuses Dev of taking Brinda's advantage. Dev gets angry with them. Rushali sees the news on TV and blames Brinda for trapping Dev. Dev brings Brinda home and tells her everything. Rushali says Brinda has taken advantage of Dev and blames her. Swara comes to her daughter’s rescue.

Written update of Naagin 4 | Weekend updates | January 19

Sunday's episode started with Brinda stressing over her situation. Dev tries to console her. Brinda's mom enters and asks her to rush out to see her father. Her father gets defamed by the other pandits. Vaishali tires stop them. They term Brinda as a characterless daughter. Dev comes there and gives them an earful. He defends her saying Brinda is getting married to Rajat and he is tying the knot with Nayantara. On the wedding day, Brinda gets clothes for Nayantara to get her dressed as a bride. Nayantara tells her that she doesn't consider her as a family member. Brinda says that she wants to see Dev and her happy. Brinda gets a call from her mother and she leaves. Maanyata identifies Brinda as her daughter. She tells Brinda that the Parekhs are the killers and she has seen them killing her husband and family.

