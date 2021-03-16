'Naagin 5' Actor Surbhi Chandna's Sister Shares Photos From Family Dinner, Take A Look

Surbhi Chandna and her sister Pranavi Chandna often share pictures with their parents on their Instagram feeds. The latter took to the photo-sharing app recently and shared a series of family pictures from a recent dinner, and they are adorable. Scroll down to take a look at the pictures here.

Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna and her recent family pictures

The actor’s sister took to her Instagram account on Monday, March 15, 2021, to share a bunch of pictures as the family went for dinner at a posh Mumbai hotel. The four posed together for several pictures and were all smiles as the camera captured them. The caption for the picture was a list of adjectives that describes the family, “Crazy.Loud.Loving.Voguish.Chandnas” followed by an evil eye emoji and the hashtag #castchandnas. The post has been liked 3.8k times so far, and fans of Surbhi Chandna have flooded the comments under the post with love for her and the family, take a look at some of them here.

Surbhi Chandna on the work front

The actor was last seen in season 5 of the Naagin franchise, which aired its finale episode on February 6, 2021. She played a character named Bani Veeranshu Singhania, opposite Sharad Malhotra who portrayed the character of a shape-shifting eagle aka Veer. The show also starred Mohit Sehgal who played the role of Jay Mathur, and the actual antagonist of the show.

In a recent announcement, the actor shared that she and Sharad Malhotra are soon going to be back together on screens. The two will now be seen together for a music video and have been sharing constant updates about it to keep the fans eager, who shipped them as #Vani while Naagin 5 was on air. Surbhi hinted the music video will release sometime in the coming week in an Instagram post on March 16, 2021, as she wrote, “These Two Hot Looking Hoomans Will Hit your Screens with their Soulful Song Soon. Can you guess the Release Date? Shoot your Guesses in the Comments Below. POSTER On its Way. Hint - A Lil Birdie told me its The Week That's Coming” further adding the hashtags #sharbhiareback and #musicvideo.

