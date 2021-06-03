Naagin 5’s Surbhi Chandna Hits Back At Troll Who Asks Her To ‘delete’ Pics From Her Feed

Actor Surbhi Chandna, who was last seen in the show Naagin 5, indulged in an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram on Wednesday night and fans rushed to drop several questions. While Surbhi was quick to reply to most of the queries, a user put forth a demand for her amid her interaction. The statement by the user read, "There are so many posts which can be deleted from your feed. Please go through them and delete them." As soon as the actor stumbled upon the same, she responded to his statement by saying, "Isi pyaar ke liye toh mein marti hu, but bhai please muje jeeno do, muje apne hisab se karne do na, please." (I die for this kind of love, but please let me live, let me do things according to my ways).

Surbhi gives befitting reply to troll

Through her session, she also went on to reveal her favourite books, perfumes, Korean drama, lipstick and lip balm. Speaking about her lucky number, she said that she doesn't really have one, but she considers 2 and 11 because 11 is her birth date. She also opened up about how she has been spending time in the lockdown. "I am actually doing a lot of things. I am reading comics, reading a book at the same time, watching shows, colouring," she remarked. She also dug on an old throwback picture with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star, Shivangi Joshi. The last part of Surbhi Chandna's video gave a sneak peek into the numerous pending questions, but she promised to answer them later.

Back in 2020, Chandna had told Pinkvilla that she was the last person to get affected by trolls. She had said that there was a little bit that might hit her but she did not let it affect her and that she preferred to be like this. She had also revealed that though sometimes it did get to her, she saw goodness in everything and did not let anything falter her confidence. Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the music album titled Bepanah Pyaar, sung by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai, opposite Sharad Malhotra. The track has surpassed 50M views on YouTube.

IMAGE: SURBHI CHANDNA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.