Naagin 6 Ep.1 Twitter Reviews: Netizens React To Tejasswi Prakash's Supernatural Character

The sixth season of the supernatural show Naagin finally aired yesterday, February 12, 2022, on ColorsTV. The show is led by Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and also stars Simmba Nagpal and Mahekk Chahal in major roles. While the show arrived at viewers' homes yesterday with a fresh storyline, many netizens shared their reviews on the micro-blogging site Twitter. While many were thrilled to watch the show's premiere, others lauded Tejasswi Prakash for her role.

Seemingly, Naagin 6 is already a hit as fans of the show are trending its hashtag on Twitter ever since its premiere. Netizens are impressed by Tejasswi Prakash's role in the show and are showering her with praise. Here is how Twitterati is reacting to Naagin 6 premiere.

Naagin 2 Twitter reviews

Several Twitter users shared their review about the latest season of the show Naagin. One of the users shared some still of Tejasswi Prakash from the show's premiere and penned how she liked her acting. She wrote, "I loved Teja's acting and she looked so beautiful!! Her beauty and natural acting lit up the screen each time she came. Her parts were the best part of the first episode. Looking forward to watch the second episode tonight." Another fan of Tejasswi Prakash's acting wrote, "Appreciation tweet for @itsmetejasswi. From the first dialogue to the cliff scene episode, your acting was really really good, the voice modulations giving me chills during the dubbing scene ♥️.. You rocked Teja, your promise from bigg boss coming true on the first day." A fan penned, "Well performed @itsmetejasswi looks amazing on Naagin6. Liked her performance and her new screen avatar. Did exceedingly. well, looking forward to it."

I loved Teja's acting and she looked so beautiful!! Her beauty and natural acting lit up the screen each time she came. Her parts were the best part of the first episode. Looking forward to watch the second episode tonight.#TejasswiPrakash #TejaTroops #Naagin6 pic.twitter.com/wAHd60kDLS — Usha Thapa (@UshaTha46036917) February 13, 2022

Appreciation tweet for @itsmetejasswi

From the first dialogue to the cliff scene episode, your acting was really really good, the voice modulations giving me chills during the dubbing scene ♥️.. You rocked Teja, your promise from bigg boss coming true on the first day#Naagin6 — Aditi ARC | Mai Fida ✨✨(INACTIVE) (@Aditi__04) February 12, 2022

Well performed @itsmetejasswi looks amazing on #Naagin6



Liked her performance and her new screen avatar. Did exceedingly.

well, looking forward to it.



TEJASSWI AS NAAGIN PRATHA #TejasswiPrakash @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/HUgAVjl1PJ — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBos67661233) February 12, 2022

Another fan highlighted how Naagin is an Indian origin supernatural show with a traditional touch. The Twitter user wrote, " The plot twist is different from daily soap, we've seen International superheroes but in #Naagin6 there is an Indian traditional shade." The user further suggested makers should focus more on cinematography.

Review: The plot twist is different from daily soap, we've seen International superheroes but in #Naagin6 there is an Indian traditional shade (Amrit Manthan, Patriotic) which is good but the cinematography could have been better. PRATHA ❤#TejasswiPrakash #FinallyNaagin6 pic.twitter.com/cEKZhnz3KB — CBR 𓆗 (@CheckByReality) February 12, 2022

We can go gaga over captain America fighting world war, Avengers saving earth from flying dragon creatures, but when it comes to our own #Naagin6, flying snake and our own patriotic song is made a "mudda"?

Glad to support #TejasswiPrakash. Love from #RubinaDilaik #FinallyNaagin6 pic.twitter.com/H0Iyb5z5Ul — Rubina Dilaik Official FC💎 (@RubinaDilaik_2) February 12, 2022

Ahead of the show's premiere, Tejasswi Prakash shared a series of pictures in a Naagin costume from the show. the actor looked stunning in the golden attire. In the caption, she wrote, "Aa rahi hu main aap sabhi ko ek alag andaaz mein milne. Iss baar kahani hogi kuch alag..." She further asked her fans to watch the show.

