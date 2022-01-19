'Naagin 6' Promo: Ekta Kapoor Drops Gripping Video; Can You Guess The New Lead?

After impressing fans with five seasons of the popular show Naagin, TV czarina-producer Ekta Kapoor is back again with yet another season. Ekta shared the promo teaser of the supernatural fantasy thriller series Naagin 6 and it seems to be grander than ever. Apart from the video, the makers have also finally revealed the storyline of this season. However, fans are excited to know who will be seen playing the titular role this time.

To everyone’s surprise, Naagin 6 will revolve around the story of a deadly virus. The 42-second long video hinted towards the fight of the shapeshifting serpent with the pandemic that hit the world in 2020. However, the makers did not reveal the face of Naagin yet and left it to the audience’s imagination. The video shows the silhouette of the actor who will play the lead but does not show her full face.

Naagin 6 promo video out now

While sharing the video, the official Instagram page of Colors TV wrote, “Desh ki raksha karne ke liye, zeher bann kar zeher ko hi khatam karne aa rahi hai Naagin, phir ek baar! #Naagin6, jald hi #Colors par. @voot.”. From the promo, it seems like 'Naagin' has turned as the saviour to save the world from the attack of the dangerous virus Earlier, certain names from the TV industry including Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, Nia Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Surbhi Jyoti, among others have enjoyed massive fan following after their portrayal in the show. With the new season, fans are scratching their heads to find out the new lead.

One of the users reacted to the promo video and wrote, “Is Divyanka Tripathi the new Naagin?” while another vouched for Rubina Dilaik. A third user chimed in and wrote, “Finally, 2nd promo is out I'm super duper excited plz @ektarkapoor @colorstv reveal the cast as soon as possible can't wait plz do it fast.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “I think she is Shweta Tiwari.”

Earlier, amid the speculations of Naagin 6 casting, Ekta Kapoor had earlier shared, “NOT YET CAST FOR #NAGIN6! Asking all of you guys for your suggestions! Just recovered from COVID but after a bad muscle spasm and stomach infection heard some names who are confirmed‘! Arey bhai/behn no names are even approached or approved! Your suggestions guys! (sic).”

Image: Instagram/ColorsTV