Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash who is all set to step into the shoes of a serpent in the upcoming supernatural drama Naagin 6, recently shared a new promo. In the new promo, the makers of the show have teased Tejasswi’s stunning looks and also revealed the premiere date.

The serial is all set to premiere on February 12. Tejasswi’s first look as the main lead was revealed during the grand finale of the reality show recently. The makers of Bigg Boss had teased that the grand finale will feature the revelation of the much-speculated lead character. They had shared a glimpse of an actor's performance in a dazzling outfit, without revealing the name of the performer. At that time itself, many had guessed that the mysterious person was Tejasswi.

Tejasswi Prakash captivates as Naagin in new promo

Now, in the new promo video, the actor is seen in a science lab, destroying everything she touches. By the looks of it, the show might have a COVID element to it as there was mention of a pandemic during the promo. After impressing fans with her sharp game on the reality show, Tejasswi will take ahead the baton and essay the titular role alongside her Bigg Boss co-contestant Simba Nagpal. This season shall witness the serpent queen ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ go far and beyond to fight the most powerful enemy in the history of the show. The video also showed Tejasswi donned a shiny golden-green outfit with traditional jewellery.

Apne bhavya roop aur teeno kaal ki shaktiyon se duniya ko bachane aa rahi hai Naagin.



Zaroor dekhiye #Naagin6, 12th February se Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje only on #colors.@itsmetejasswi pic.twitter.com/lEs29HCahX — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 31, 2022

Earlier, for those who missed the show, Tejasswi joins the likes of Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Jasmin Bhasin, Surbhi Chandna, Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan, and Nia Sharma as actors who played Naagin over the five seasons. Meanwhile, according to Bollywoodlife, a source close to the development told them that the upcoming season will be the most expensive season of Naagin. If this does not work, Ekta Kapoor might shut down the franchise from next year. The source further informed that she is making the serial on the budget of Rs 130 crores.

According to reports by the Bollywood portal, the show will start with a Basant Panchami special where we will see all the former Naagins like Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan, and Surbhi Chandna putting up special performances.

IMAGE: Twitter/ColorsTV/Instagram/TejasswiPrakash