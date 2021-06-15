'Naagin' Actor Pearl V Puri Granted Bail In Alleged Rape Case, His Lawyer Confirms

Earlier this month, television actor Pearl V Puri was arrested by the Waliv and Mumbai Police for the alleged rape of a minor girl. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Naagin 3 actor was granted bail on June 15, 2021. According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Pearl’s lawyer Rajeev Sawant confirmed this news and also revealed what he plans to do next.

Pearl V Puri case: Actor granted bail

Pearl’s bail plea was scheduled for June 15. The report quoted Rajeev Sawant saying that Pearl V Puri will be at home with his mother in the evening. He was also asked about his next step, to which he replied by saying that they will see what to do and how to go ahead with it. Rajeev Sawant also asserted that they are ‘certainly’ going to challenge his arrest. After Pearl’s arrest, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Several actors from the television fraternity have stood by Pearl and have said that the accusations are baseless. Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram story to rejoice in Pearl’s bail. She shared a picture of Pearl and wrote in the caption, ‘#BailGranted’ and ‘MayJusticePrevail’. She also tagged producer Ekta Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar and designer Rashmi Aarya in the post.

Image: Shraddha Arya's Instagram

On June 5, Ekta took to her Instagram to pen a strong note in support of Pearl. She posed a question in the caption and asked her followers if she will ever support a molester. She wrote in the caption, “Using an extremely important movement like ‘Me Too’ frivolously, to get your own agendas met with and mentally torturing a child and making an innocent person guilty.” She also wrote that she has the voice notes which were shared between the alleged victim’s mother and her, which prove that the accusations are false. Shed further wrote, “The film industry is as safe or as unsafe as any other business. To give it a bad name to get your agenda sorted is the lowest form of low ever. If by chance, Pearl is proved innocent, I request people to look more deeply into how the important & much needed movements in today’s time, are being used unfairly reducing the gravitas of the situation. May justice prevail!”

Image: PEARL V PURI'S INSTGARAM

