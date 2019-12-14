The Debate
Naagin Season 4 Will Be Out In Hours With 2 Naagins Seeking Revenge From A Boy

Television News

Naagin 4 will witness Nayantara will seek her mother's revenge, while an NRI, who killed a happy family, will come back to India. The show will go on air today.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
naagin

The much-awaited television serial Naagin 4 will go on air today. The promos and teasers have already created much anticipation amongst the audience and fans for the season. Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, and Sayantani Ghosh will essay the characters of shape-shifting serpents this season. The makers of Naagin 4 recently dropped the trailer of the latest season. In various promo videos given by the makers of the show, it was evident that the show is inclined towards the evil plans of destiny.

Also Read| Naagin 4's Jasmin Bhasin & Nikita Sharma have similar Naagin avatars? Fans think so

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektaravikapoor) on

Also Read| Naagin 4 Promo: Watch How Two Halves, Nia And Jasmin, Complete Each Other

The previous teasers show made it evident that the two Naagins will set a trap to seek their revenge from Vijayendra's character. In both the promos, Vijayendra seems to chase Nia and followed by Jasmin. The promos end with an attack on Vijyaendra. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Also Read| Naagin 4 New Promo: The Tale Of Serpent Princess' Sacrifice And Revenge

The lead actor Nia Sharma recently talked about the show with a leading entertainment portal. She shared her journey from the inception of Naagin 4 to signing it. She also talked about her co-stars and the previous seasons. Expressing her happiness, Nia stated that being a part of a popular bi-weekly series like Naagin is a big deal on television. According to the report, Nia was not happy and satisfied with her look test and had no hopes to get the role as there were many girls who were better than her. She apparently locked her dates and signed Naagin 4 without taking any narration. Nia mentioned that she instantly gave the green signal after getting the call. Sharma added that during the narration, later, she patted herself on the back.

In the report, it is also stated that the Ishq Mei Marjawan actor praised the lead actor of the first two seasons that were portrayed by Mouni Roy. She said that Mouni is the hottest actor and no one can kill it like her when it comes to playing a Naagin on the screen. She also mentioned that she will take inspiration and follow the footsteps of Mouni. Ending the conversation, she said that since her career is heading on an upward track, she will soon receive everything that she missed in her platter.

Also Read| Naagin 4: Nia Sharma Gives Insights Into The Show, Says 'Things Will Now Be On My Platter'

 

 

