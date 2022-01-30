Naagin Season 6: Lead Actor, Release Date, Time, Cast And Everything We Know So Far

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 is currently one of the most talked-about TV shows. After impressing fans with five seasons, TV producer Ekta Kapoor is back again with yet another season. A few days back producer Ekta shared the promo teaser of the supernatural fantasy thriller series Naagin 6 and it has fueled fans' excitement. Makers are leaving no stones unturned to create a massive buzz around the show. The latest promo also hinted at what to expect from season six of the most awaited show. So, here we bring you every detail about the lead actors of the show, release date, time and much more.

Naagin season 6 release date and time

While there is no official announcement on the release date and time of Naagin 6, actress Adaa Khan confirming her return to the supernatural show, hinted at the release date of the show. Adaa wrote, "Aa Rahi hai Woh Ek Baar fir... #Naagin6 @ektarkapoor @ColorsTV #basantpanchami," looking at the hashtags used by Adaa, the actress has mentioned Basant Panchami. So fans can assume that Naagin 6 will premiere its first episode on Basant Panchami i.e. on 5th February.

Here take a look at Adaa Khan's tweet-

Meanwhile, considering the premiere time of all the last seasons of the show, Naagin season 6 can air at the prime-time slot i.e between 8 pm IST to 9 pm IST.

Naagin season 6 lead actors and other casts

According to various reports, actress Adaa Khan and Amrapali Gupta are roped in for Naagin Season 6. Adaa confirmed the news on social media, while it is still not clear whether Adaa will have a meaty role or a cameo-like in the previous three seasons, it still remains a mystery. Amrapali on the other hand will be seen in a negative role. There are speculations going around that Sudha Chandran will make her return to the series. Urvashi Dholakia is also said to be a part of the Naagin 6 cast. Shakti fame Simba Nagpal might also be a part of the show. However, nothing has been confirmed. Bigg Boss 15's Ieshaan Sehgal is also said to be one of the cast members. Apart from that, there is still no confirmation on who will play the lead in Naagin 6. There are rumours that Tejasswi Prakash who is currently in Biggboss 15 house might be the new face of the Naagin, but no official statement has been released by the makers yet.

IMAGE:EKTAKAPOOR/COLORS TV INSTAGRAMd