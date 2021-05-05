'Naamkaran' Actor Zain Imam's Cousin Passes Away; Celebs Share Heartfelt Condolences

Naamkaran actor Zain Imam's cousin, Syed Taqi Imam passed away due to COVID-19. Zain took to social media and penned an emotional note in remembrance of his brother. The actor also mentioned that Syed’s mother lost her battle to the novel coronavirus 10 days ago. Zain’s fans and celebrity friends offered condolences by commenting on his post. Take a look at Zain Imam's Instagram post below.

Naamkaran actor Zain Imam shares an emotional note for his late cousin

Taking to Instagram, Zain shared a set of pictures with his cousin and wrote, “Here we bid a final adiu to the most loved and eldest of our Cousin who we fondly called cuckkoo bhai(Kaukab bhai) aka Syed TAQI Imam our dearest eldest cousin brother ,a soul that touched so manny hearts in so manny ways.” Further, he added, “We still can’t believe you left us so early Bhaijaan. We all were positive that you will come out of this but guess Allah had something else in mind and the day of shab -e-qadr to snatch you away from us. You will be dearly missed bhai. This post is in remembrance of the hardships of life you faced with a smiling face. Industry has lost a great writer ,poet,speaker and importantly a gentle and humble human being. You lost your mother and our badhi Ammi just 10 days back and we thought that you will come out of it strong but….”

Zain Imam also said that about 300 people prayed for Syed’s recovery including the family, Syed’s writer team and more. Industry friends such as Sonu Sood, Boman Irani and more were also actively involved and tried their best to help. He concluded his note by writing, “I can’t express the pain we all are going through but bhai we know that you are in a much much better space looking and smiling from jannat. Can not comprehend the loss. He fought throughout his life till the end. May Allah give him peace and Jannat. YOU WILL BE SURELY MISSED BHAI.” Friends such as Abhishek Kapur, Anushka Sen, Charrul Malik, Pooja Chopra, Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin and more shared heartfelt condolences. Have a look below.

