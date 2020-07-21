'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love' Story Written Update July 20: Arjun Reveals Nandu's Secret

The new romantic drama series called Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story is based on a young girl with a short height named Pinky and her high aspirations in her life. It is an Indian daily soap that premiered on January 27, 2020. Here is the written update of the July 20 episode.

ALSO READ| Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story Written Update For July 15: Pinky And Gagan Get Divorced

Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story July 20 episode

Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story latest episode started with Pinky bringing back Nandu to Arjun stating that Nandu was nearby only and she was not lost. Pinky reads the letter that the blackmailer had actually written to Arjun and asks Arjun about who this blackmailer. However, Arjun tells her to stay out of his personal life. But Pinky insists that she will help him as he had helped her to get rid of Gagan who was a bad husband to her.

Pinky teases Arjun that if he does not tell her about where he was going with his daughter Nandu, then she would report him to police. Arjun then reveals that is she reports him to the police then he would lose Nandu forever, as legally nandu is not his daughter. In a flashback, Arjun reveals that when he was married to Ananya, he had three miscarriages and therefore he had taken this baby from a man who was leaving from the hospital to give the baby to the adoption centre. Arjun took this baby from him and named her Nandu. He then told Ananya that she did not suffer a third miscarriage but instead the baby was fine. He also mentioned that nobody knows the truth about this baby as he didn’t even tell Ram and Nalini about it.

ALSO READ| 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' Written Update July 14: Pinky Disguises As Imarti

When Pinky advises him to adopt the baby now, then Arjun sighs telling that he had tried to adopt the baby from their biological parents but they were nowhere to be found. And after Ananya dies, he couldn’t have adopted the baby as a single father, as the law doesn’t allow this. Listening to all this, Pinky advises Arjun to remarry and then adopt Nandu legally so that everything would be official.

However, Arjun gets disheartened when Pinky suggests Arjun remarry. For Arjun, remarrying is not so easy because his first marriage was not a scam, unlike Pinky. Arjun says that he has never thought of remarrying as the concept of marrying someone else hurts him.

Meanwhile, at Ram and Nalini’s house, Ram hands over a suitable man for Pinky to marry. Ram says that the guy has a good job and is a widower after his first wife died. Nalini insists that they should give some more time to Pinky to recuperate after her divorce with Gagan. But Ram insists that he would not let Gagan’s words become true. While Nalini finds out Pinky and Arjun walking towards their house. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ| Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story Written Update For July 16: Arjun's Secret Is Compromised

ALSO READ| What 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' Actors Are Up To During Quarantine

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.