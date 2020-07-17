Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story Written Update For July 16: Arjun's Secret Is Compromised

The new romantic drama series called Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story is based on a young girl with a short height named Pinky and her high aspirations in her life. Pinky inspires to become a comedian; however, her parents want her to get married. Here is the written update of the July 16 episode.

Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story July 16 episode

Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story's latest episode starts with Arjun recalling Nandu's words from when she was a baby and now when she has grown older. To cheer up Nandu, he makes breakfast for her and calls her when Pinky enters the house. Arjun tells Pinky to pack her bags and leave as it's her last day at home today. Pinky tries to find out what made Arjun so tensed when Nandu called him a bad father, but he does not reply and sends her off.

Pinky and Arjun then get ready to see off Amma. Arjun returns the jewellery that he borrowed from her. Sunny takes care of her luggage and they are ready to go when Amma wishes to meet Nandu for the last time before she goes. But since Arjun has to go for a meeting, Pinky takes Amma to meet Nandu.

Pinky and Nandu share some fun time together until their school bus comes. While playing, when Nandu is about to fall in an open manhole, (which someone deliberately opened), a stranger lady comes and saves Nandu from falling. Pinky thanks the lady and asks what she could do to show her gratitude. The lady tells her to give 1 kg of rice for her kids and to recommend for any work option at her home.

Nalini then calls Pinky to come to her house and welcomes Pinky and Amma with an aarti. Ram also comes and greets them. Ram then tells them about an important decision that he has taken for Pinky. He says that he doesn't want a divorcee name attached to Pinky's name and that is why he has decided to find a suitable man for Pinky to marry.

At the same time, a Panditji seems to have visited due to Sunny who asks him about when they would be able to start again. Panditji also responds about Arjun's marriage prospects in the coming days. In Pinky's home, Rama and Nalini apparently prepared to go to the temple and visit Imarti to give her gifts. Pinky gets worried as now she has to reach the temple as Imarti and meet her parents.

In the last scene fo the episode, one can see that Arjun is finding Nandu at his home but he just spots her name tag in the house. Arjun finds that a note is also attached with the tag stating that someone knows what Arjun is hiding. The episode ends here.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story

