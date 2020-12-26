Nagma's Birthday: Is 2017's 'Julie 2' Based On Actor's Life? Know Details

Actor-politician Nagma is celebrating her birthday today, December 26. When Pahlaj Nihalani’s movie Julie 2 was about to release, there were several speculations that the movie is based on Nagma’s life. This happened after Pahlaj Nihalani made some interesting revelations about the movie.

According to Hindustan Times, Pahlaj Nihalani said that the movie is based on real-life events. He added that it is definitely based on a female actor who started her career with one of the top Khans of Bollywood during the '90s. As Nagma made her debut with Salman Khan in 1990, it was believed that the movie was based on her.

Nagma on 'Julie 2'

Later, Nagma reacted to the speculations in a conversation. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Nagma said that this is news to her. She added that she has no knowledge about it and she was not informed about it earlier. Nagma further informed that she was listening to such speculations for the first time. She also commented that as the film Padmaavat was gaining major attention, the makers have hinted at such development to gain some publicity for Julie 2. After the movie released, Nagma didn’t react to Julie 2 or confirmed that the story is based on her. Actor Raai Laxmi portrayed the lead role in Julie 2.

A look at Nagma's career

After making her debut in 1990, Nagma gained major recognition with her roles in movies like Gharana Mogudu, King Uncle, Kadhalan(1994), Baashha (1995) and Lal Baadshah (1999). Nagma has acted in movies of different languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Marathi. As per a report by Bollywood Shaadi, Nagma’s extramarital affair with R Sarathkumar led to Sarathkumar’s divorce with his then-wife Chaya. Nagma’s relationship with R Sarathkumar was short-lived and soon after Nagma stopped appearing in South Indian movies.

Julie 2 is written, co-produced and directed by Deepak Shivdasani and produced by Vijay Nair. It features Raai Laxmi who made her debut in Hindi cinema. This is the sequel to Shivdasani's earlier film Julie (2004). The film was released on November 24, 2017. Gulshan Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Asad Raza Khan, Aditya Shrivastava, Pankaj Tripathi and Rati Agnihotri starred in it in key roles.

