Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh Sing To Their Baby Boy In This Adorable Video; Watch

Actor Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh posted an adorable video with their son on Instagram and their fans can’t keep calm. They were seen singing the adorable Cuppycake song to their newborn son in this video and the toddler seems to love the attention he is getting from his parents.

In the video, the new parents can be seen showering their son with love as they sing to the cute tunes of the Cuppycake Song. In the caption, Jankee Parekh wrote, “Singing ‘The Cupcake Song’ for our little muffin.” The comment section of the post was flooded by the fans with love for the family. Actress Anita Hassanandani, who has also recently become a mother, commented on the post and wrote that she did not know that Nakuul could sing too. Nakuul replied to Anita and wrote that he will gladly sing for Anita’s son Aarav too and joked that Aarav should do other things also, except for weightlifting like his father.

Nakuul and Jankee’s journey to parenthood

Nakuul and Jankee announced they were expecting their child, in November 2020 with an adorable post on Instagram. In Nakuul Mehta’s video, he shared his and Jankee’s journey from childhood friends to best friends to getting married to becoming parents. Throughout the pregnancy, the couple shared many adorable pictures together and kept their fans updated. From adorable photoshoots to candid photos, Jankee and Nakuul enjoyed the 9 months of bliss together.

On February 3, 2021, Nakuul took to his Instagram and posted a cute picture where the baby boy can be seen holding onto the finger of his mother. Nakuul wrote in the caption, “February 3, 2021. This is ð“¤ð“¼ â¤ï¸ Grateful and sleepy in equal measure.” The couple was showered with congratulatory wishes from fans and colleagues. They named their son Sufi and their Instagram is filled with beautiful pictures with him.

Recently, Jankee celebrated her birthday and she posted a picture with her baby boy and wrote that she couldn't have asked for anything more than to have her son in her arms. Nakuul also posted a beautiful boomerang video where the baby can be seen kicking his legs and wrote, “50 days of dodging his kicks & trying to appease his gorgeous mother!” The couple chose to not reveal the face of their newborn, as of yet.

