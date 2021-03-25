Nakuul Mehta And Mohit Sehgal Engage In Hilarious Banter, Fans In Splits

Actor Mohit Sehgal recently shared a new photo on his Instagram in which he appears in a grey sweater. In the comments section, he indulged in hilarious banter with his friend Nakuul Mehta. Take a look at the picture and the fans' reaction.

Nakuul Mehta and Mohit Sehgal's hilarious banter on Mohit's social media post

Mohit Sehgal shared a new photo on his Instagram account which started a hilarious repartee with Nakuul Mehta. In the photo, it looks like Mohit Sehgal poses as if he is looking for something. After a while, Nakkul Mehta commented on his photo and wrote " Kya Dhoond raha hai bro?" (What are you searching for, brother?). To this, Mohit replied, "sabzi wale ko ghar mein tamatar khatam ho gae". ( Looking for the vegetable vendor because there are no tomatoes left at my home). Take a look at the photo and their hilarious comments below.

Mohit Sehgal is one of the most popular television actors in the country and he has gained a lot of followers on his social media accounts. Recently, he shared a photo with his wife Sanaya Irani in which they both can be seen enjoying a vacation by the beach in a tent. In the caption, Mohit Sehgal wrote, "Experienced living in a tent by the beach for the first time. Sunrise and sunsets were just sooo beautiful @planethollywoodgoa you guys always make us feel at home @sanayairani". Take a look at his post below.

Mohit Sehgal on the work front

Mohit Sehgal made his debut with the popular 2008 television serial called Miley Jab Hum Tum in which he played the lead role of Samrat Shergill. He got an amazing response on his debut performance and went on to play his role on the show for two years. He then started hosting reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha and Meethi Choori No.1. He then also starred in popular shows like Saath Nibhana Sathiya, Qubool Hai, and Pavitra Rishta. He was last seen in the ninth season of Nach Baliye in 2019

Source: Nakuul Mehta/ Mohit Sehgal's Instagram

