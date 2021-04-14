Nakuul Mehta Bids Adieu To Favourite Park As Restrictions Become Stringent In Maharashtra

COVID-19 cases have surged in the entertainment industry recently. With a number of actors getting infected with the virus, others have taken several precautions to stay safe from COVID-19. Actor Nakuul Mehta also bid goodbye to his favourite park as the government's regulations entail stricter curbs on public areas and activities.

Nakuul Mehta bids adieu to his favourite park

Indian actor Nakuul Mehta recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him working out in a park. Nakuul also bid goodbye to his favourite park as stricter regulations follows surging COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. The Ishqbaaz actor wore a grey t-shirt and black track pants while working out in his favourite site. He added the music Late Night by Shamoon Ismail to his video. The actor, in the story, wrote 'Saying goodbye to my fav park'.

Nakuul Mehta's Instagram presence

Nakuul Mehta often shares his daily life with his 2.1 million followers on Instagram. The actor recently celebrated his wife Jankee Parekh Mehta's birthday. The actor took to his Instagram to share a picture with his wife. The picture of the couple focused on a note which said, "Happy birthday to our greatest love." In the caption, Nakuul Mehta wrote 'You are the eternal spring to my parched heart. Happy birthday, Sufi ki Amma @jank_ee â¤ï¸'. He also reshared stories from Jankee's friends and family on his Instagram.

Several celebrities and fans of Nakuul and Jankee commented on the picture. From actor Drashti Dhami to Gaurav Kapoor, several celebrities reacted to the couple's picture. They also wished Jankee on her birthday.

Nakuul Mehta's trivia

Nakuul Mehta made his acting debut in the year 2012 with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. The show premiered on June 18, 2012, on StarPlus. Since his debut, he has appeared in several shows and web series. Nakuul Mehta's shows include Ishqbaaz, Dil Bole Oberoi, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, Sunny Side Upar, and Bae Control. He also won the Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actor Male in 2017 for his portrayal of Shivraj Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz.

