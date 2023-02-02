Nakuul Mehta Bids Emotional Adieu To Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: 'As I Set Out To Film...'

Nakuul Mehta, who was seen playing the role of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has finally bid adieu to the show. The actor recently penned a long goodbye post on his social media and shared a series of photos with his cast and crew from his last day at the shoot. Starting his note with, 'Dear Ram Kapoor from Bandra', Nakuul expressed his love for his on-screen character and mentioned how it allowed him to love himself more freely, deeply and be okay with his imperfections.

He wrote, "There are some roles you play and then there are roles which play themselves and you are just a vessel which has been entrusted with this responsibility and all you really do is show up with all your heart & being, every single day." He added, "RK, you were that guy for me. For someone who had just experienced fatherhood right before he met you, I recall experiencing a tectonic shift in the person I was and that translated into the life I brought to you every single day. Never before have I felt lighter, calmer, as still & vulnerable yet agile and nimble as I have ‘being you'".

Nakuul Mehta thanks Producer Ekta Kapoor

In his long note, Nakuul mentioned that the show BALH2 and his onscreen character have been conceived by some wonderful women including Ekta Kapoor. He thanked the producer for the trust she has shown in him. The actor further shared that he spent the 'most beautiful 18 months' playing the role of Ram Kapoor, which could only have been birthed by Ekta and called it a 'cherished memory'.

Nakuul Mehta appreciates co-star Disha Parmar

Nakuul Mehta also appreciated co-star Disha Parmar who essayed the role of Priya in the show. He said, "The best Priya my Ram could ever have and a friend I’m so fortunate to collaborate with over two beautiful shows, DeePee!"

The note ended with the actor saying, "Whilst I step away to go and find ‘myself’ again.. It almost feels like retiring my jersey whilst also knowing that ‘some of you’ will always be a part of ‘some of me’.

Several celebrities including Ekta Kapoor, his co-stars from the show, and Navya Naveli Nanda among others got emotional after reading the heartfelt note.

After Nakuul and Disha's exit from the show, Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai have been roped in to play the new leads. While Niti has officially confirmed the news, Randeep is yet to comment.