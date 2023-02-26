Nakuul Mehta Drops Adorable Family Photo With Wife Jankee And Son Sufi From Vacation

Nakuul Mehta's mother Shail Lodha Mehta celebrated her birthday on February 26. On the special occasion, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor took to social media and wished her with a sweet post. He also dropped a family photo.

In the picture, Nakuul could be seen posing with his parents, wife Jankee, and their baby boy Sufi. The Mehta family went on a holiday to celebrate the special occasion. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Nakuul penned, "Happy birthday, Ma ❤️ तेरे जैसा और कोई नहीं (nobody is like you)."

Take a look at the post below:

Jankee also took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her mother-in-law. She wrote, "So grateful to have you in my life #HappybirthdayMa."

Check out the post below:

Several celebrities including Hina Khan, Jitendra Nokewal, Sneha Namanandi, Prerna Oberoi and Reena Aggarwal among others took to the comments section and wished Nakuul's mother on her birthday.

Nakuul Mehta's professional life

Nakuul Mehta was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 alongside Disha Parmar. This was the duo's second collaboration after Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Both actors made their debut with the 2012 show. After being a part of the show for 18 months, they left it.

Nakuul penned an emotional goodbye note on the last day of the shoot of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. In a long note, he expressed his love for his on-screen character Ram Kapoor. Nakuul has done shows like Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi among others.