Nakuul Mehta Gives Thrilling Surprise To Wife Jankee Parekh At Highest Post Office | Watch

Nakuul Mehta, a prominent actor in the entertainment industry, recently embarked on an adventurous journey to Hikkim, Himachal Pradesh, captivating his massive fan base. Known for his charismatic on-screen performances and engaging social media presence, Nakuul also possesses an unyielding passion for exploration and travel.

3 things you need to know

Nakuul Mehta sent a heartfelt postcard to the love of his life.

On January 28, 2012, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh exchanged marital vows.

They joyfully welcomed their first child, a son named Sufi, on February 3, 2021.

Nakuul’s adventurous journey to the highest post office in the world

During his expedition, Nakuul visited the world’s highest post office, situated in Hikkim. This unique destination piques his interest, prompting him to send a heartfelt postcard to his beloved wife, Jankee Mehta. The actor's genuine gesture left his fans in awe, further solidifying his status as a beloved public figure.

Nakuul generously shared his thrilling adventure with his followers through a captivating video. Accompanying the footage was a length caption that detailed the arduous journey he undertook to reach the post office. The actor revealed that he took four flights, endured 23 hours of intense driving through challenging and unexplored terrains, encountered rocky landscapes, navigated water bodies, traversed valleys, and even passed through a 9-kilometer tunnel.

(Nakuul Mehta shared the video of himself travelling to highest post office | Image: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)

Additionally, Nakuul mentioned changing accommodations thrice, experienced drastic shifts in altitude from sea level to an astonishing 14,650 feet above sea level, and encountered a temperature drop from 33 degrees of heat to a mere 1 degree of cold—all within a span of three days.

Accompanying the captivating video, Nakuul expressed his affection and gratitude for his loved ones. In his social media post, he wrote, "How was your week? Only took 4 flights, 23 hours of insane driving to & fro through uncharted terrain, rocks, water bodies, valleys and a 9 KM tunnel, changed 3 hotels, went from sea level to 14,650 feet above sea level & from 33 degrees of heat to 1 degree of cold in a span of 3 days to send a postcard from the HIGHEST POST OFFICE IN THE WORLD to the greatest loves of my life."

It was obvious that he sent a postcard to his wife. After he posted the reel, Jankee Mehta responded to his post with excitement, eagerly anticipating the arrival of the postcard. Nakuul's thoughtful gesture and the couple's affectionate exchange delighted their fans, who eagerly expressed their support and admiration in the comment section.