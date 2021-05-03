Nakuul Mehta Remembers 'sharing A Hospital Bed' With Wife Jankee Three Months Ago

Never Kiss Your Best Friend actor Nakuul Mehta is celebrating three months since the arrival of his baby boy, Sufi. He took to his Instagram account to reminisce the time he shared a hospital bed with his wife Jankee Parekh Mehta. With a heartfelt note and sweet picture with his wife, he looked back on the special moments that occurred three months ago.

In the picture, the happy couple cozily snuggled with each other on their hospital bed. While Nakuul Mehta's wife was dressed in a hospital gown, he was dressed in a denim shirt and brown pants. The actor called it the happiest day of his life writing, "We couldn't imagine a life which could be any more joyful given the love & gratitude we felt for each other and for those around us."

About an hour after the picture was taken, Nakuul and his wife welcomed their son, Sufi, into the world. He wrote that while the two learnt the meaning of unconditional love and joy, they also learn that, an "uninterrupted 8-hour sleep is a myth". He ended the note with sweet wishes for his wife on completing 3 months as parents of Sufi Mehta.

Nakuul Mehta wishes his wife on completing 3 months as parents

Nakuul's fans and celebrity friends poured their love for the happy new parents in the comment section. The Big Bull actor Nikita Dutt found the post heartwarming as she wrote, "Your posts make me want to adopt you both!". Not only Nikita but other celebrities including Nakuul Mehta's colleague from Ishqbaaaz, Mansi Srivastava left heart-eye emojis expressing her love for the post. Sandwiched Forever actor Aahana Kumra left three red heart emojis for Nakuul Mehta and his wife. Badho Bahu fame actor Rytasha Rathore nicknamed the couple, "Sweetus" as she too dropped heart emojis for them.

Nakuul Mehta's fans flooded the Instagram post's comment section with loads of love for their favourite couple. They showered compliments like, "cute couple" and wished for the family's good health by adding many heart emojis and Nazar emojis. The post received more than 53,000 likes within an hour.

(Promo Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram)

